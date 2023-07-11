The month of June had our community all a buzz… the start of summer, graduations….and an online auction that was raising money for the Chestermere Women’s Crisis Society (CWCS).

The 30 Days of Greatness for Good fundraiser was organized by local mortgage broker, Michelle Evans and CWCS is forever grateful!

“We were thrilled to learn of the online auction that Michelle had organized and when we saw the way local businesses donated items for the auction and then watched the thirty days of bidding, we were so touched”, says CWCS Vice President, Michelle Young.

Auction items ranged from massages, yoga, food items, gift baskets, photography, art work and much more!

“To see the number of businesses that joined in the auction and graciously gave of their product or service – this is the Chestermere I know and love”, said Young. “Then to watch bids pour in and a little polite banter between the bidders, it was both fun and very moving to see so many people step up to raise money for CWCS”.

When all was said and done, the online auction raised $4033.00!

“We are acutely aware of the struggles that businesses and individuals are going through and to witness this level of generosity, definetly warmed my heart”, said Young. “We are extermly grateful to Michelle Evans for organizing this, to all the businesses that donated auction items and to all of those who placed bids. Thank you doesn’t say it well enough – but, Thank you!”