A Positive Perspective on Chestermere’s Leadership

Dear Minister Ric McIver,

I hope this letter finds you well. It appears you might have heard some negative sentiments from a few Chestermere residents. However, I’d like to take this opportunity to shed light on a different perspective. Not everyone in our community shares these views, and it’s important to recognize that our Mayor and Council have been making positive strides in Chestermere’s development.

Since making Chestermere my home 22 years ago, I am witnessing for the first time, a Mayor and Council who are genuinely committed to enhancing our community. Contrary to the prevailing sentiment, this leadership has been instrumental in steering our community toward progress, placing our collective interests at the forefront of their endeavors. This departure from the status quo has been both refreshing and encouraging. A tangible manifestation of this shift is the renewed focus on responsible development. Our Mayor and Council have prioritized comprehensive planning and effective implementation, yielding promising results. This approach will ensure that developers will prioritize essential infrastructure, including schools, recreational facilities, healthcare centers, and roads will be in place catering to our community’s evolving needs now and in the future.

A standout accomplishment that underscores their effective governance is the substantial drop in our Mill Rate. Despite the considerable surge in home assessments, our taxes have significantly decreased. The Mill Rate has been trimmed by an impressive 31% in just two years, translating to a 17% reduction in residential taxes. Through unwavering dedication from our Mayor, Council, and City Staff, we now boast the lowest Mill Rate in the entire province.

The 2023 City Budget demonstrates their adept management, boasting a surplus of $6 million even after addressing the backpay obligation to the RCMP. Furthermore, they have demonstrated their commitment to our community by boosting funding for social programs, our library, and entertainment events. These initiatives, including Carnival, Music Fest, Jazz Nights, and more, have been pivotal in enriching our community, all while ensuring our beaches, parks and pathways remain accessible to everyone, without any increase in taxes.

Safety concerns have not been neglected either. Responding to the needs of our growing population, our Mayor and Council have bolstered emergency services in an unprecedented manner since 2014. With an augmented presence of RCMP officers aligned with our demographic requirements, supplemented by additional Peace Officers, Firefighters, and EMTs, our community’s safety has been significantly reinforced. To further ensure public safety, the installation of CCTV cameras in select parks is also underway, aimed at deterring criminal activities.

Infrastructure concerns, especially road and traffic-related issues, are earnestly being addressed. Projects like the ongoing twinning of Rainbow Road south, the opening of Rainbow Road north to HWY 1, the addition of traffic lights at critical intersections, and the rehabilitation of railroad crossings exemplify their commitment to addressing these issues and has markedly enhanced resident safety. There are also plans in motion to investigate and pursue the twinning of West Chestermere Blvd and 17th Avenue to the City of Calgary.

Another significant achievement is the Mayor and Council’s proactive approach to the dissolution of the CUI water utility, as they promised. Their fiscal prudence has resulted in a surplus revenue of over $3 million in 2022, paving the way for utility cost reductions benefiting our residents.

These accomplishments are merely a snapshot of the remarkable progress our Mayor and Council have spearheaded. With our Mayor and Council, and City Directors’ open door policy, it is our collective hope that they continue to display the same dedication, vision, and proactive initiatives that have defined their tenure thus far.

In conclusion, it’s worth reiterating that this Mayor and Council were duly elected by the residents of Chestermere. Despite external challenges and investigations, they remain steadfast in their commitment and continue to move forward for the betterment of beautiful City. As duly elected representatives, we encourage them to continue fulfilling the promises made during their election campaign and keeping our community’s best interests front and centre. I extend my gratitude for taking the time to consider the multifaceted achievements our Mayor and Council have accomplished. May their commitment to our community’s betterment continue to be nurtured and supported.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Sincerely,