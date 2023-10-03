Alberta Premier Opposes 2035 Net-Zero Electricity Target

As the federal government pushes for a net-zero electricity grid by 2035, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith suggests employing the Alberta Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act – or the “sovereignty act” – as a countermeasure. Smith maintains that achieving net-zero by 2035 is impractical, hinting at potential power blackouts due to an unreliable baseload power source like natural gas.

Smith’s administration is lobbying for a 2050 target and is in active dialogue with federal representatives. “We’re preparing a sovereignty act motion and I’m hoping we don’t have to use it,” Premier Smith declared in Calgary, emphasizing the province’s goal for an electricity system that ensures “reliability and affordability.”

Passed last fall, the act serves as Premier Smith’s hallmark legislation, designed to empower Alberta to overrule federal regulations and programs perceived as unconstitutionally infringing on provincial domains, including energy development. Notably, the act’s legal standing remains untested.

To bolster their stance, Smith’s government has also unveiled a national ad campaign spotlighting the risks of the 2035 target. “We are running print, radio, television and social media ads along with billboards and bus wraps,” Smith elaborated.

Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault challenged Smith’s remarks, requesting the Alberta Electric System Operator to provide data supporting its assertion that the 2035 timeline is infeasible. Guilbeault labeled claims about potential blackouts as “misinformation, designed to inflame not inform.”

Emphasizing Canada’s ambition to keep pace with G7 counterparts transitioning to clean electricity, Guilbeault highlighted the economic prospects. “This is a huge economic opportunity that we do not want to miss,” he noted, asserting that the proposed regulations grant ample time for industry adjustments and attracting investments.

Meanwhile, Alberta NDP energy critic Nagwan Al-Guneid urged Smith to demonstrate proactive leadership, adjusting to the evolving global energy landscape. She criticized the province’s decision to employ taxpayer funds for the ad campaign and the possibility of invoking the sovereignty act. Instead, she advised leveraging the $40 billion allocated by the federal government for the transition.

Guilbeault’s department predicts that households will see an energy bill rise of $35 to $61 annually by 2040 if the regulations are adopted. While only 2% of this increment stems from the regulations, Alberta projects a heftier consumer cost. The federal government commits to financing up to half of the regulations’ cost through various means.

The draft regulations are still under review, with the finalized version slated for January 2025 publication. As Chestermere residents await further developments, debates surrounding the energy future of Alberta remain intense.