Alberta’s Top 2022 baby names revealed

The provincial government announced the top baby names from last year, with Olivia and Noah at the top of the list.

Olivia has held the top spot since 2013, while Noah has been the most popular boy name for four years.

“Congratulations to everyone who brought a child into this world in 2022. Alberta is a great place to live, and I see a positive future for all parents choosing to raise a family here. To those expecting a baby in 2023, or to those who are just plain curious, I encourage you to check out the baby names lists from years past,” Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Dale Nally said.

Sophia, Emma, Amelia and Harper rounded out the top five for girls’ names, with Liam, Theodore, Oliver and Jack in the top five boys’ names in the province.

In 2022, there were 48,225 registered births, and 12,966 different names registered, a government of Alberta press release said.

Names last year reflected places, such as Brooklyn, and Georgia, animals like bear or fox, mythology such as Phoenix, flowers including Juniper, Daisy, Violet, Lily, Willow, Hazel, and Ivy, all four seasons, and musicians such as Prince and Presley.

The girls’ names holding the number one spot for the longest period of time include Olivia for 10 years, Jessica for six years, and Emily for five years.

Ethan was the most popular boy’s name for nine years, Liam for seven years, and Matthew for five years.