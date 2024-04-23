To Herald in Earth Day Alberta Implements Historic Water-Sharing Agreements Amid Drought Concerns

Alberta has announced what it describes as the most substantial water-sharing agreements in its history, a move that holds significant implications for Chestermere, a community reliant on Calgary for its drinking water and deeply invested in provincial water conservation efforts.

The agreements, finalized last Friday, focus on major water license holders in the Red Deer River, Bow River, and Oldman River sub-basins, which are part of the expansive South Saskatchewan River Basin. This basin is crucial as it flows across Alberta and Saskatchewan, serving as a water source for major cities including Calgary, Red Deer, Lethbridge, and Medicine Hat.

Under the new agreements, municipalities are expected to reduce water consumption by 5 to 10 percent relative to the anticipated demands of summer 2024. This list includes Calgary, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, and several other communities, all pivotal to managing the region’s water supply effectively.

Calgary’s manager of natural environment and adaptation, Nicole Newton, emphasized the city’s commitment to these reductions. “We are committed to reducing our water use by five to 10 percent,” Newton stated, noting the potential for escalating restrictions and the introduction of a permanent outdoor watering schedule.

Alberta’s southern region, known for its semi-arid climate, has suffered from dry spells exacerbated by El Niño conditions, leading to lower than average snowpack, diminished river flows, and under-capacity reservoirs. The Oldman River sub-basin, in particular, has been identified as a critical concern.

Rebecca Schulz, Alberta’s Environment Minister, outlined the triggers for these agreements, which include reservoir levels, river flow, and snowpack data. “This puts us in a position where we are ready to respond if we are, in fact, in a significant drought later this year,” Schulz explained.

The water-sharing strategy hinges on the principle of voluntary cooperation among license holders, adhering to Alberta’s long-standing ‘first in time, first in right’ water priority system. This system prioritizes water access based on the seniority of the license, a method that has been in place since 1894 but poses challenges during drought conditions.

Evan Davies, a professor with the University of Alberta’s water resources engineering research group, noted the significant role of irrigators who are often senior water license holders. “Asking them, year after year, to take 50 percent reductions, when legally they have the right to withdraw up to their licensed allocation, is asking them to take quite a large hit,” Davies said.

The province has engaged in what it calls “unprecedented” negotiations with water license holders to preemptively address potential water shortages. These discussions have led to an agreement framework that adjusts in real-time based on water conditions, with updates every two weeks.

However, not all responses have been positive. The Alberta Wilderness Association (AWA) criticized the plan for prioritizing industry and irrigation over environmental needs, calling for a Stage Five emergency declaration under the provincial Water Act to preserve ecosystems.

Chestermere’s Stake in Water Management

For Chestermere, a lake community that values water as a central aspect of its identity and lifestyle, these developments are particularly pertinent. The city’s reliance on Calgary for drinking water ties its fate closely to the management strategies of its larger neighbor.

As Alberta navigates these complex water management challenges, the outcomes of these agreements will be critical for Chestermere and other communities dependent on the South Saskatchewan River Basin. The province remains committed to optimizing water use, expanding storage capabilities, and enhancing groundwater monitoring to ensure sustainability for all residents and ecosystems.

This series of agreements marks a significant step in Alberta’s efforts to address the pressing issues of water scarcity and management, setting a precedent for collaborative water conservation efforts in the face of increasing climate variability.

