All-female hockey coming to Wheatland County

All-female hockey is coming to Wheatland County for the inaugural 2023/24 season.

The Strathmore Minor Hockey Association (SMHA), with support from the Chestermere, Indus, and Siksika Associations, is excited to introduce the Wheatland Wranglers.

“The Wheatland Wranglers represents the opportunity for girls in all minor hockey age groups to play in a home association, close to home,” Lisa Hempel-Wurz, Director of the Wheatland Wranglers Hockey Association said. “Previously, girls have travelled to Okotoks, Calgary, or Airdrie for the opportunity to play on all-female teams, or they would play on local teams alongside the boys.”

Hempel-Wurz explained the Wheatland Wranglers will offer a district-amalgamated all-female team from U9 to U18.

“The Wranglers are excited to welcome all regional females to ensure sufficient registration and appropriate skill divisions,” Hempel-Wurz said.

The draw zone will include all-female players east of Calgary, such as Strathmore, Chestermere, Indus and Siksika associations, and surrounding communities including Drumheller, Standard, Bieseker and Bassano.

U7 female players will have an opportunity to play as a Jr. Wrangler for a local-only team as registration permits, a Wheatland Wranglers press release said.

“There is a strong interest in all-female hockey in our communities and we hope to see strong registration numbers for our first season this fall,” Hempel-Wurz said.

The release noted there are approximately 8,000 female players participating in Hockey Alberta projects and the programs are quickly growing.

There are many benefits that the minor hockey associations are hopeful players can gain when joining the Wheatland Wranglers, such as meeting female peers, and having the opportunity to engage with other female players who share similar interests in sport, giving them a sense of acceptance.

The Wheatland Wranglers will offer female U9 to U18 hockey for athletes not only in the Chestermere-Strathmore area but to Drumheller and Bieseker. Photo/Wheatland Wranglers

The associations are also focused on female coaching, and they understand the differences between the mainstream and female game and can work with and inspire athletes, the release said.

Specialized coach development and mentorship will be a priority for the Wheatland Wranglers, with a variety of specialized programming for volunteer coaches.

The release noted that associations with female teams are more likely to have female coaches working with the athletes.

“Female coaches understand the needs of their athletes, the pathway for female athletes and can provide important mentorship for your daughter,” the release said. “Playing female hockey will give your daughter more of an opportunity to become a leader on her team that she may not receive on a mainstream team.”

Not only will players be able to connect with like-minded athletes, and learn leadership skills, but they will also develop their skills, with more ice time.

“It’s important to think of development in terms of playing time. An important piece of development is getting the opportunity to get ice time in a variety of situations during games as it helps to build the player’s confidence and motivates them to improve their skills,” the release said.

For the latest updates, or to register on May 15, visit the Wheatland Wranglers website.