Bow Valley Flames win the chance to practice with long-time Calgary Flame

The U-15 Bow Valley Flames got the opportunity to practice with hockey all-star Jarome Iginla, on April 29 at the Chestermere recreation centre.

The Bow Valley Flames were nominated for Giuseppe’s Practice With A Pro contest and won based on the team’s community involvement and volunteerism.

The team wrapped gifts, gathered toys for a toy drive, packed foodbank boxes, and mentored a younger hockey team throughout the season.

Chestermere cheered on the Bow Valley Flames while Jarome Iginla showed them drills and ended the practice with a shootout on the minor hockey goalie. Photo/Emily Rogers

“It’s about being involved in the community, but also being a good teammate,” Iginla said. “Sports are a huge part of my life, I’ve had a lot of great friends and teammates from minor hockey to pros, and it’s neat to see what they did for the community, but also they are a great group together, and they won together.”

Iginla added giving back to the community is part of being on a team, and he was hopeful the team had fun volunteering and made new friendships along the way.

“There’s nothing wrong with knowing you are doing some of those things that there could be a payoff at the end, but their coach put them in without even knowing it, so that is even more impressive,” Iginla said.

Bow Valley Flames Team Manger Stephanie Shantz explained that the team didn’t know they were entered into the contest and were in shock when they found out they had won the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“I hope the boys recognize the calibre of skill that’s on the ice showing them drills, and they take away to keep doing the good deeds, and nice things in the community selflessly,” Shantz said. “It’s good all around, it’s good for building character, it’s good for the people around.”

She noted that the team members hadn’t seen each other since the hockey season ended, but it was like they had never been apart.

“The boys were so excited, their energy at first was nervous energy, but when they got out there it settled in that they were with the legend,” Shantz said.

The Bow Valley Flames won the Giuseppe’s Practice With A Pro contest based on the team’s community involvement and volunteerism. Photo/Emily Rogers

Chestermerians cheered on the team while Iginla showed them drills and ended the practice with a shootout on the minor hockey goalie.

“We’re grateful for this opportunity, for Dr. Oetker, and Giuseppe’s Pizzeria for giving us this chance,” she added. “This is a memory for a lifetime.”