Bulls on the Beach: Another Epic Year!

Despite a little rain trying to dampen our spirits, the third annual Bulls on the Beach event was an absolute hit! The adrenaline-pumping action was unstoppable, and the crowd was on the edge of their seats throughout the entire event.

One name stole the show – Beau Gardner! This talented cowboy rode not one, not two, but three bulls during the competition, showcasing his incredible skills and fearlessness. And guess what? He didn’t just ride; he dominated! Gardner clinched both the 1st and 4th place, leaving everyone in awe with an impressive 84.5-point ride on the notorious Lazy P Rodeo Company’s bull, “IMMA Big Deal.” For his outstanding performance, Beau Gardner walked away with a cool $7,440 in his pocket, adding to his grand total earnings of $35,832 this season (as of July 21, 2023).

But the excitement didn’t stop there. After the intense rodeo action, the evening continued with a fabulous cabaret featuring none other than Joel Ostrom and the Tin Star Band. The energy was electric as people danced the night away, celebrating the thrill of the day’s events.

We can’t let this moment pass without expressing our heartfelt gratitude to our incredible sponsors and volunteers. You, dear supporters, have been the backbone of our success. Your unwavering dedication and generous contributions have made Bulls on the Beach a roaring triumph. We are truly thankful for your belief in us and for making this event possible year after year.

As the dust settles and the memories linger, we can’t help but feel overwhelmed with joy and appreciation for everyone who made this event a wild success. Bulls on the Beach would not be the same without each and every one of you.

Here’s to an unforgettable year, and we can’t wait to see you all again next time for more exhilarating action and moments that will stay with us forever! Thank you!