Calgary man pleads guilty in road rage incident involving guns in last September’s road rage incident

Just east of Chestermere in Strathmore Provincial Court, 51-year-old Trevor Hauck, a resident of Calgary, has admitted guilt to a variety of charges stemming from a road rage episode in September 2022, which involved the display of firearms. The charges include:

Pointing a Firearm

Using a Firearm during an Offence

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Concealing a Weapon

Possession of an Unauthorized Prohibited Weapon

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Device

The charges were formally addressed during a court session at Strathmore Court House on July 4, where the circumstances of the incident were reviewed and confirmed by Hauck.

On September 10, around 9:00 a.m., Strathmore RCMP were alerted by a complainant who reported that Hauck’s truck had dangerously cut him off on Highway 1. Following this, Hauck allegedly brandished a pistol in a threatening way. Police were able to locate Hauck’s truck and executed a high-risk takedown, which Hauck surrendered to without resistance.

A thorough search of the truck revealed:

A loaded handgun, stored in a black cloth holster under the driver’s seat. This gun had an over-capacity magazine loaded with 11 rounds of 9-millimetre ammunition.

A large canister of bear spray in the driver’s door.

A Remington pump action tactical shotgun in the back seat, accompanied by a side saddle containing 6 rounds.

It was disclosed by the court that Hauck was not licensed to possess a handgun. Subsequent to his arrest, a search warrant was executed at his home where more firearms were discovered. Some of these were licenced, while others fell under restricted or prohibited categories. The Strathmore RCMP confirmed that all firearms were not stored properly:

1 X AR15

22 X Long guns (inclusive of shotguns, rifles, air rifles, and an M1 Carbine)

20 X Revolvers and semi-automatic handguns

4 X Airsoft replica handguns

Various types of ammunition

The court stated, “The defendant had registered certificates for some of these firearms, but all of the handguns were illegal for him to possess.”

The case has been postponed until July 18. On this date, additional court appearances may be scheduled, as well as a potential sentencing date.