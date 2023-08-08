Calgary to Benefit as Alberta Expands Medical Lab Testing: 400 New Appointments to Reduce Long Waits in Calgary (and by proximity – Chestermere)

Residents of Chestermere and the greater Calgary area can look forward to quicker medical test appointments as the Alberta government announces a significant expansion to reduce bottlenecks and long waits.

Beginning Saturday, the government-owned Alberta Precision Laboratories will offer 400 new community testing appointments at the South Health Campus and the Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary. An additional 175 appointments are scheduled to open a week later at the Foothills Medical Centre.

This expansion comes as part of an agreement between Alberta Precision Labs, part of Alberta Health Services, and Dynalife, the private provider that manages most of the community lab appointments in Alberta. While Alberta Precision Labs primarily handles lab tests within hospitals and urgent care centres, this change will enable them to assist in community testing as well.

Health Minister Adriana LaGrange welcomed the move as a vital step toward improving the efficiency of Alberta’s medical lab testing system. “This is just the first step, and the government is also working to extend lab appointment hours and hire more staff,” she said.

The announcement is particularly significant for the Calgary region, including Chestermere, where long waits for medical test appointments have been a persistent issue. Residents have often faced delays in accessing essential tests, impacting the overall healthcare experience.

Local healthcare providers in Chestermere have voiced optimism about the initiative. Dr. John Harris, a family physician in Chestermere, said, “Our community has faced challenges with testing delays. These new appointments in Calgary are a positive development that will directly benefit our residents and support timely healthcare decisions.”

The collaboration between a government-owned entity and a private provider is seen as an innovative approach to addressing the capacity constraints in the medical testing infrastructure. It reflects a broader strategy to leverage both public and private resources in enhancing healthcare delivery.

For the residents of Chestermere and nearby areas, the initiative promises to streamline the testing process and reduce the stress associated with waiting for essential medical appointments. With an immediate addition of 400 new appointments and more to follow, this collaboration between Alberta Precision Labs and Dynalife marks an important advancement in healthcare access for the region.

As Alberta continues to explore ways to optimize its healthcare system, the medical community and patients in Chestermere await further improvements that may follow this initiative. For many, quicker access to medical testing in Calgary represents not just convenience but a fundamental improvement in their healthcare experience