Career Education Task Force recommendations to enhance education programming

The Career Education Task Force has recommended ways the provincial government can prepare students for careers.

Last winter, the task force heard from students, teachers, education partners, and industry leaders to find solutions to improve access and limit barriers to education, a government of Alberta press release said.

The recommendations included increasing access to off-campus education, reducing financial barriers, expanding teacher training opportunities, creating more scholarship opportunities, creating more hands-on learning experiences, and ensuring effective program evaluation.

“Alberta’s government is committed to ensuring students have every opportunity to pursue their career interests and succeed in Alberta’s expanding job market. Thanks to the valuable advice of the Career Education Task Force, we have a plan to improve career education that will set students on the path to success, in the workplace and beyond,” Adriana LaGrange, Minister of Education said.

The task force created a final report, after reviewing career education programming, and hearing feedback from education, business, and industry partners, and Albertans, the release said.

The provincial government is now addressing five of the task force’s recommendations, including increasing access to off-campus education, reviewing dual credit programming to remove financial barriers, developing and funding teacher training opportunities, developing scholarship opportunities, and enhancing how programming is evaluated.

“It was an honour and a privilege to be asked to lead such a highly skilled and motivated group of task force members by the minister of Education. The feedback our task force received from various stakeholders regarding career education and how it connects post-secondary, and industries was instrumental in the recommendations we provided to the minister. The task force has made recommendations that are relevant and timely which, in combination with a framework, will allow students to discover their career paths in an efficient and meaningful way. This will allow them to realize their full potential in Alberta’s vibrant and diversified economy for years to come,” said Shane Getson, MLA for Lac Ste. Anne-Parkland and chair, Career Education Task Force.

To address the task force’s recommendations, the provincial government will be working with CAREERS: The Next Generation on grant funding, engaging with school authorities, and sharing resources to help students find employment opportunities.

Career education programming is available to K-12 students, with a focus on Grades 10 to 12.

The programming includes Career and Technology Foundations where students explore interests, and learn about career possibilities, Career and Technology Studies, where students take courses to develop practical skills, and the Dual Credit program, where high school students take courses helping them discover their interests.

Students can develop employability skills through the Knowledge and Employability Occupational Course program, students can also acquire knowledge and skills through the Off-campus education program.

“Our government continues to invest in Alberta’s future and create new opportunities for young Albertans. The Career Education Task Force’s work willreduce barriers to learning and help students learn the skills they need to build successful careers,” said Demetrios Nicolaides, Minister of Advanced Education.