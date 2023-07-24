Chestermere, Alberta: A Remarkable Community of residents and Non-Profit Achievements

The scenic city of Chestermere, just east of Calgary, has made headlines many times this year that continue to paint the small city in a poor light.

There is another side to the community that gets far too little press. Chestermere has a wonderful record of exceptional community-led initiatives and non-profit activities. Thanks to the dedicated efforts of residents and organizations, Chestermere has hosted numerous successful events in 2023, including “Bulls on the Beach,” the “World’s Longest Hockey Game,” and the Chestermere Fall Fair.

Managed by the Rockyview Chestermere Agricultural Society, “Bulls on the Beach” once again proved to be a highlight of Chestermere’s summer calendar. Drawing in crowds with its thrilling bull-riding competition, this annual event brought a touch of Western heritage to the sandy shores of Chestermere Lake. Alongside the main event, attendees enjoyed food stalls, local crafts, and an array of family activities. The proceeds from this event are directed towards supporting local community projects, further cementing its status as a key fundraiser for the city.

Chestermere’s icy winters bore the fruit of goodwill and sportsmanship as the city hosted the “World’s Longest Hockey Game.” Led by local hockey enthusiast, Alex Halat, the event was an extraordinary demonstration of endurance and philanthropy. Players, volunteers, and supporters braved the winter chill, raising significant funds for the Children’s Hospital Foundation and aiming to set a new world record. The spirit of camaraderie and shared purpose displayed during the event was a testament to the strength of Chestermere’s community.

Autumn in Chestermere was brightened by the much-anticipated Chestermere Fall Fair, a beloved tradition organized by Kim McRae. Showcasing everything from homegrown produce to handmade crafts, the Fall Fair celebrated the city’s agricultural roots and the diverse talents of its residents. In addition to promoting local businesses and fostering community interaction, the Fair also incorporated educational sessions on sustainable farming practices, amplifying Chestermere’s commitment to environmental stewardship.

In addition to these landmark events, several other initiatives led by residents and non-profits have contributed to a vibrant community life in Chestermere. The “Clean Up Chestermere” initiative, for example, has successfully encouraged residents to actively contribute to maintaining the city’s natural beauty. Similarly, the Chestermere Food Bank’s ‘Grow-A-Row’ program has seen an influx of fresh, locally grown produce for those in need.

The Chestermere Therapy Dogs Society has extended its reach with a new program focused on mental health, while the inaugural International Food Festival by the Chestermere Multicultural Association has helped celebrate the city’s rich cultural diversity.

The Chestermere Literacy Foundation’s “Books in Every Home” campaign and the Chestermere Minor Hockey Association’s “Hockey for Everyone” program are other examples of initiatives that have enriched community life, promoting education and inclusivity respectively.

The year 2023 has clearly demonstrated how Chestermere’s citizens and non-profit organizations are using their talents and resources to create a thriving, caring, and dynamic community. Through their actions, they’ve shown the rest of Alberta – and indeed, the world – how a city can work together to build a vibrant and inclusive community life.