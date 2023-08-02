Chestermere RCMP arrest robbery suspects with $40,000 worth of stolen luxury items

Chestermere, Alta. – On Aug. 1, 2023, Chestermere RCMP responded to a robbery at the local Shoppers Drug Mart and apprehended two suspects. Investigation revealed that these two suspects were involved in a series of thefts in Calgary and surrounding communities in Southern Alberta. Chestermere RCMP executed a search warrant on the vehicle they were driving and seized approximately $40,000 worth of stolen luxury items, including branded perfumes, designer sunglasses, purses, footwear and clothing.

Constantin Dinu (52), and Dinarca Constantin (37), both residents of Toronto, Ont., have been charged with three counts of theft over $5000. Constantin was also charged with one count of robbery. Both have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Alberta Court of Justice in Strathmore on Sept. 19, 2023.

Both suspects are believed to be part of an organized crime group travelling across Canada and are believed to be involved in multiple thefts in the past few weeks.

“The successful arrests of these individuals are a testament to the unwavering commitment of the RCMP to protect our communities and the residents”, said Staff Sergeant Klassen, the Chestermere RCMP Detachment Commander. “We will continue to remain vigilant in the face of crime and uphold the principal of justice and safety.”