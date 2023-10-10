Chestermere RCMP to Host Inaugural Regimental Ball Celebrating 150 Years of Service

Often, we find ourselves traveling to Calgary or even further afield for a grand evening out. But this October, Chestermere is about to witness an event that promises urban sophistication, rustic charm, and a deep-rooted sense of community, all rolled into one. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) of Chestermere are all set to host the inaugural RCMP Regimental Ball on October 21st, 2023.

The city, renowned for its picturesque lake and tight-knit community spirit, is set to shimmer brighter on October 21st. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) of Chestermere is rolling out the red carpet, inviting locals to the inaugural RCMP Regimental Ball.

Typically, grand events of this nature would require residents to journey to larger cities. Not this time. The RCMP Regimental Ball offers an unprecedented opportunity for locals to don their finest attire, mingle with neighbours, and partake in a night rich in culture, entertainment, and philanthropy—all within the heart of Chestermere.

In an exclusive sit-down with The Anchor, Synergy’s Terry Gill and S/Sgt. Kathy Klassen of Chestermere RCMP shed light on this eagerly anticipated soirée. “It’s more than an event; it’s a showcase of Chestermere’s spirit. We’ve combined local stories with national heritage,” gushed Klassen.

Kicking off the night, attendees will be ushered into a world of splendor. Fusion Bollywood, a renowned Calgary-based event décor company, will transform the venue into a spectacle of elegance, ensuring every corner exudes grandeur.

The evening will unravel a blend of unique experiences. From the evocative rhythms of indigenous dancers, the mesmerizing performances of RCMP highland dancers, to the vibrant moves of Sikh cultural dancers—this cocktail hour promises to be a feast for the senses. And while guests indulge in gourmet hors d’oeuvres and are serenaded by a live harpist, renowned artist Russel Thompson will immortalize the evening’s fervor onto canvas.

Thompson’s artwork will be a star attraction, destined to be auctioned off by night’s end. For those looking to immortalize their evening further, a photo booth will be at the ready, capturing memories amidst the backdrop of Canadian pride.

And speaking of Canadian pride, the evening’s pièce de résistance will undoubtedly be the head table. Imagine dining under the auspices of a colossal Canadian flag, while the entrancing melodies of an RCMP piper fills the air. It’s an experience that promises to leave guests awestruck.

Continuing on this culinary journey, attendees will be treated to an array of palate-pleasing dishes courtesy of the award-winning caterer, Great Events. But the feast isn’t limited to food; attendees can dive deep into auctions featuring exclusive items, participate in the Regimental Challenge Coin toss for a shot at two WestJet tickets, or try their luck at the Wine Wall raffle.

The RCMP’s history and legacy will be front and center throughout. 2023 marks a significant year for the institution—the 150th anniversary of its establishment. The Red Serge, an enduring symbol of Canadian culture, will be celebrated in style.

Moreover, this isn’t just a celebration—it’s a philanthropic venture. “Every penny raised will find its way back into Chestermere,” assured Gill and Klassen. The Chestermere Women’s Crisis Society and Project Rewrite are the prime beneficiaries. While the former is a haven for vulnerable women, the latter champions restorative justice, encouraging individuals to amend their narrative post-adversity.

The auctions are, without a doubt, an avenue for attendees to not only walk away with precious memorabilia but also to contribute directly to these organizations. Silent auction items range from luxurious Banff Park Lodge stays, Stampeder tickets, and handcrafted moccasins to signed NHL jerseys. Meanwhile, the live auction promises more glamorous prizes, from a chauffeured limo ride to the iconic Spruce Meadows Christmas Lights to an exquisite diamond necklace.

“This Ball is the epitome of ‘by Chestermere for Chestermere,’” Klassen reiterated, capturing the essence of this landmark event.

As October 21st draws closer, the excitement is palpable. Residents have a golden opportunity to revel in grandiosity, pay homage to the RCMP’s legacy, and reinforce their community spirit. So, Chestermere, dust off those formal dresses and suits, and get ready for an evening that promises history, luxury, and an undeniable sense of community.