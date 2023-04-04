Chestermere’s Hump Hockey finishes a successful season

A hockey initiative to boost morale throughout the community and prevent COVID fatigue among residents is continuing to grow.

Brent Ladds and former Chestermere resident Peter Carriere started the Hump Hockey initiative, with the goal of getting residents exercising again to improve overall mental health that was impacted by the pandemic by playing hockey every Wednesday afternoon.

Hump Hockey has continued to grow from last year having between five and seven players on each team, to now having 22 players per game, and a total of 46 registrants.

City Councillor Shannon Dean officiated the championship game for Hump Hockey. Photo/Brent Ladds

“In addition to the physical activity and the natural love of playing hockey that everyone has, it has created a social environment, that all players have taken advantage of, especially some of the new residents who have relocated in Chestermere,” Ladds said. “We have approximately four new residents who have joined us, and the program has been instrumental in being a catalyst for them to meet their neighbours.”

Hump Hockey has not only contributed to the overall physical wellness of residents, but it has also become a social hub for the players.

Players talk about local politics, provincial issues, NHL news, local not-for-profit events coming up in the community, the last golf season and the upcoming golf season.

“It has really been an open door for new residents to get to know like-minded people,” Ladds said.

On March 29, the Hump Hockey season finished with a championship game.

The championship game had 30 players, with City Councillor Shannon Dean officiating, Chestermere real-agent Don Monpetit, and Allan Maillot of First General Responders as guest coaches, and Tim Reid of Inland machine Services sponsoring a souvenir hat for all of the players.

Tim Reid of Inland machine Services sponsored a souvenir hat for all of the players at the Hump Hockey championship game for the Hump Cup on March 29. Photo/Brent Ladds

“For the second season in a row, the Dark Jersey Team coached by Don Monpetit won the final game,” Ladds said.

After the game, 81-year-old participant Tom Lannone was presented with a personalized Flin Flon Bombers jersey.

“In accepting the jersey, he stated how great the experience has been playing with this group, because, notwithstanding the differences in age and playing experiences, everyone is very respectful of everyone’s ability,” Ladds said.

Lannone played junior hockey in Flin Flon, Man., and went on to play in the Western Professional Hockey League with the Seattle Totems, winning two championships in 1967 and 1968, Ladds noted.

81-year-old Hump Hockey player Tom Lannone was presented with a personalized Flin Flon Bombers jersey. Lannone played junior hockey in Flin Flon, Man., and went on to play in the Western Professional Hockey League with the Seattle Totems. Photo/Brent Ladds

For Ladds and Carriere, watching the initiative grow each year and develop into the program they had previously envisioned has been a highlight from the last season.

“The assistance we received from the players who initially showed interest, in helping us expand our network has been greatly appreciated,” Ladds said.

Anyone interested in registering for the next season is encouraged to email Ladds at brent@in.on.ca.