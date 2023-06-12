City council making more progress on allowing poultry pets in urban areas

Chestermere City Council passed the second reading of the amended animal control bylaw on June 6.

Previous amendments to the bylaw included allowing a maximum of six residential poultry pets such as turkeys, ducks, geese, and chickens within urban jurisdictions.

Community Peace Officer Sgt. Trever Bowman explained at a previous council meeting, that the size of the property, the type of animal, the potential for noise, odour, cleanliness, and potential effects on adjacent property values would determine if livestock would be permitted in an area.

“We did include roosters, saying they can’t be in urban areas, and chickens must be a minimum of four months old, to ensure that they are female,” Bowman said.

Keeping a rooster would result in a fine and be the owner’s responsibility to get rid of.

Residents would not be permitted to keep livestock in any area of the city, except for residential poultry pets.

“We do have places that have chickens already, but we’re looking more at a pet and companion aspect,” Bowman said. “Clarification in the zoning will be a benefit, there are going to be different rules depending on the lot size.”

Under the bylaw, animals cannot be in distress, the animal must have adequate food and water, care when the animal is wounded or ill, protection from heat or cold, and adequate shelter, ventilation, and space.

“If the animals are being used as pets and companions, they are different than farm animals, and they would subscribe to different guidelines under animal welfare,” Bowman said.

The bylaw suggests chicken keepers provide opportunities for behaviours such as scratching, dustbathing, roosting, pecking, and socializing with their own species.

Chicken keepers should also meet space requirements for the interior floor area, and coop-run outdoor area, in addition to providing a minimum of one nest box for every three chickens, and one perch for chickens that are of a specified size.