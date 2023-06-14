City procuring motorcycles for peace officer patrols

Chestermere Peace Officers are enhancing their ability to patrol pathways and parks and respond to emergencies with motorcycle patrols.

Chestermere City Council approved administration procuring motorcycles, gear, equipment, and training for peace officers during the May 30 council meeting.

City Director of Community Operations Cameron Wong explained that adventure motorcycles are designed to handle off-road conditions easily, with the ability to navigate changing terrain.

“This is especially useful in Chestermere, where officers may need to access sandy, grassy, or areas that are challenging to respond to emergencies or investigate incidents in a traditional patrol vehicle,” Wong said.

Peace officers would be highly visible in the community during motorcycle patrols, offering preventative education and awareness instead of just enforcement.

The motorcycles would also reduce the carbon footprint of city departments and extend the current patrol vehicles’ life cycle replacements, repairs, and maintenance.

“Adventure motorcycles for Chestermere Peace Officers who require a versatile, reliable, and efficient vehicle for patrolling the varied terrain and diverse road conditions of Chestermere,” Wong said. “Adventure motorcycle’s ability to handle both on and off-road conditions, combined with its durability and advanced safety features, make it an excellent investment for the Chestermere Peace Officers and can help enhance their ability to respond to emergencies, investigate incidents, proactively patrol the parks and pathways and keep the community safe.”

Wong added that motorcycle patrols will offer an effective way to patrol all green spaces, beaches, off-leash areas, parks, and rural roads, educate, and enforce distracted driving and seatbelt compliance.

To meet provincial regulations, ensure officer safety, and reduce liability, all officers must be trained and obtain a motorcycle license, and complete an approved Law Enforcement motorcycle course.

“The skills needed to utilize motorcycles in a law enforcement role is significantly different than using a motorcycle for leisure or transportation,” Wong said.

The city would be required to purchase safety equipment, such as approved helmets, gloves, pants, jackets, and boots.

“The uniform would consist of protective safety equipment,” Wong said.

Wong recommended council approve the procurement of two Honda Africa Twin CRF 1100 motorcycles, due to affordability, reliability, and low maintenance costs.

Two motorcycles allow for a backup, and three to four peace officers to be trained and outfitted with safety gear.

The approximate cost of the motorcycles, emergency equipment, training, and safety equipment is nearly $28,000, which would be funded from the city’s restricted surplus account.