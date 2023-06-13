Council reviews first quarter financial results

Chestermere City Council accepted the 2023 first quarter financial results for information during the June 13 council meeting.

“Council and administration did an outstanding job in the first quarter of 2023,” the first quarter financial results council report said.

Financial Services Manager Ann Thai explained that the 2023 total revenue is $13,016,040, from taxes, sale of goods and user charges, penalty and cost on taxes, licenses and permits, investment income, government transfer grants, draw from restricted surplus, and draw from equity.

License and permit revenue included business licenses, residential development permits, and building permits.

Sale of goods and user charges revenue included franchise fees, fines, subdivision requests, and boat launch fees.

“Council’s directive to cut red tape worked to break records for the city,” the report said.

Total expenses were $10,933,164, from salaries, legal, audit, goods and supplies, transfers to other organizations, repairs and maintenance, rental and leases, and bank charges.

Contracted and general service expenses included licenses and permits, and census contracting services.

Transfers to other organizations included contributions to the library and the recreation centre, payment to the Western Irrigation District (WID), and community service programs.

Staff expenses included travel and subsistence, employee recruiting, millage, moving expenses, and training and development.

“Council’s organizational restructure, the Tri-Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) model, increased efficiencies and reduced operational bloat while maintaining a high level of service for residents, the report said.

Thai added that divisions in the city have hit goals in quarter one, such as community growth and planning creating a land division, updating the offsite levy bylaw, and continuing to work on development projects.

Community operations highlights included beginning the soil sample project, and completing the 2022 annual reports for environmental services, parks, and roads.

Community safety highlights included Chestermere Fire Services (CFS) completing the First Due integration, CFS joining the Wheatland Regional Emergency Management Association, and an increased level of service on medical calls.

Corporate service highlights included sending assessment notices, hiring a legislative service manager, and staff training.

Capital project highlights included city hall renovations, preliminary review of a second fire hall, approving construction for a fenced off-leash area, and the east side active trails and transportation plan.