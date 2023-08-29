Crows Feet

Having spent 5 years east of Calgary, there are several locations where Elaine’s “crippler” flies in, feeds for a few days and then moves onward. You’ll recall, a “crippler” is that species of bird that makes you weak in the knees, short of breath and possibly leads to fainting. Earlier this birding season (note: year round), while exploring Ralph Klein Environmental Park, a flock of approximately 50 white-faced ibis were enjoying chasing the organisms in the spring muck and shallows for a meal, but from a significant distance away. Elaine wished she or they were much closer, her index finger twitching slowly on the shutter button. Not to be “out-ibised”, we travelled to Frank Lake, just east of High River. Irish luck to an extent was in the air, as one white-faced ibis blessed us with its presence. A challenge to photograph due to the back-lighting, the day didn’t give Elaine the best of digital gold.

In late July, while driving by Shepard Slough in southeast Calgary, the “crippler” had arrived in spades. Standing literally right beside 114th Avenue in shallow water were 40 or more ibis, sifting the soils for a late lunch. With no shoulder to park upon and traffic in the form of 18 wheel trucks behind us, there was no convenient way to stop. As well the sun was in the southern skies, creating silohuettes for Elaine and not the multi-colored feather display ibis wear. Not to be deterred, we headed back to Shepard Slough, the next day, parking in a tiny single car spot. While I spent my time looking at the Killdeer, the Long-billed Dowitchers, Least sandpipers, Franklin’s Gulls, Greater Yellowlegs and a few ducks on the west side of the slough, Elaine had quietly scrambled to the eastern side of the parking spot and reported the news: the white-faced ibis were there!. For a few moments the cripplers consumed her attention, until they were spooked by a hard charging cyclists. Grinning from ear to ear, Elaine was eager to head home to download her images.

Now, you might say there is a bit of a perfection streak Elaine “wrestles” with when it comes to photographs. Knowing that her posse of ibis would not stay at Shepard Slough forever, at 7 in the morning on July 30th, Elaine drove out to the slough, parking across from the feeding spot of the ibis. This time, the sun was hanging in the eastern sky, providing the light needed to make those multi-colored feathers glow. Meanwhile I had been walking around Chestermere Lake, watching Merlins and American Crows mock fight over the rooftops.

Upon her return, Elaine listed a number of species she’s seen in a few of her favourite locations. Called to the den, she proudly screen displayed the number of white-faced ibis for me. Indeed the sheen of beauty had indeed been captured in those milliseconds of time. Elaine was “one” with the “crippler”.