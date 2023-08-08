Discover Unique Theatre Just Next Door Calgary Fringe Festival Returns to Inglewood, a Stone’s Throw from Chestermere!

This August, you don’t need to travel far to discover a world of independent theatre. Just 20 minutes from Chestermere, Inglewood will host the Calgary Fringe Festival, a celebration of artistic creativity and community.

From Friday through Sunday, Aug. 13, you can attend performances at eight different venues in Inglewood, with four mainstage and four boutique locations. It’s a festival where “anything goes” onstage – from comedy and drama to musicals, puppetry, improv, and even some genres that have yet to be defined.

Think of it Like a Local Feast of Arts

“Think of it like a potluck supper,” says Fringe executive director Michele Gallant. Shows are no longer than 70 minutes, and all box office receipts go directly to the artists.

Can’t make it in person? Don’t worry, there’s an on-demand option too. Over the first three days of the fest, 15 shows will be recorded live and released for viewing from Tuesday, Aug. 8, through Saturday, Aug. 12.

This year’s festival features around 22 productions, with talented artists from places like Berlin, Singapore, the U.S., across Canada, and even our very own Calgary.

Fringe festivals have historically launched some huge successes, such as Fleabag, Six: The Musical, and Kim’s Convenience. Could the next big thing be premiering right in our backyard?

Fringe: An Open-Access Theatre Community

Fringe festivals are known for their inclusivity and acceptance, gathering both emerging and established artists to share their stories on stage. Calgary’s Fringe Festival is a boutique one, nestled between the larger Winnipeg and Edmonton festivals.

Blair Gallant, the founder of the Calgary Fringe, was inspired to create a space for artistic freedom, tolerance, and community. He envisioned a festival where bohemian artists could mix with a diverse audience and where the public could be exposed to different art forms.

Over the years, the Calgary Fringe has evolved and found its home in Inglewood, offering a mix of live in-person and online digital performances. It continues to be guided by Michele Gallant (aka Fringe Mom) and strives to uphold principles such as non-juried selection, 100% artist ticket revenue, and a commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

Chestermere’s Invitation to a Creative Adventure

The Calgary Fringe Festival offers Chestermere residents a nearby cultural experience filled with innovation and excitement. Whether you’re a seasoned theatre enthusiast or new to the world of fringe, take the short drive to Inglewood and immerse yourself in this dynamic festival.

Make it a day trip or an evening adventure – the stage is set, and the curtain is about to rise, just a short drive from Chestermere. The world of fringe awaits you.