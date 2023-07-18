Entertainment ~ Local Theatre

Wow! Just wow! I know I should really keep you in suspense, so you read my whole review, but that was so amazing. Now do me a favour and read to the end.

Okay, there is so much to say about Rosebud Theatre and Rosebud itself. I love it there. I attended this play with one of my best friends. She is really into all things fancy and creative, so I wanted to make sure we had time to see the Banks and Braes bed and breakfast. I first saw this place over a year ago and although I had always meant to go back, I never seem to leave enough time. This place is amazing! I know I won’t be staying there anytime soon, as it is appropriately priced for what they offer, which makes it out of my reach, but just going on a quick tour with the owner was awesome. I’m a simple creature so I just see pretty, fancy rooms and that’s enough to impress me. My friend was wowed by details like the fabric choices for curtains, the height of the ceilings, and the antiques etc. Each room has a different theme. They have a website with photos if you want to check it out. It would appear that no expense was wasted, and these are very creative people who have put this place together. I predict that this is going to be a destination for people who may not even be aware of the school, theatre and all the other Rosebud awesomeness. I need to allow more time on these trips so I can discover the other gems that Rosebud has to offer.

Ok, so I have ranted in the past about not being able to eat out with my dietary restrictions. These guys get it. There were multiple menu choices labelled as gluten free, vegan, dairy free etc. I mentioned this to our server, so I’m hoping she relayed the message to the chef or whoever is responsible for the choices at the buffet. I had a wonderful meal. Thank you, Rosebud!

So, I am a bit of a softy. Yes, I can be emotional, but really! The lights went dim, and a woman appeared on stage. She immediately emoted angst, love, longing, sorrow, and joy. I had goosebumps and there was no point even trying to fight the tears that were welling up in my eyes. Keep in mind this is 30 seconds into the play. I was with her for all her memories. I felt the pain, the joy, the playfulness, the injustice and bigotry. What a journey we had!

The set consisted of a swing, a scarf and a kind of fabric backdrop revealing a portrait of a woman. The Syringa Tree is about growing up in Apartheid South Africa. It’s about a family. It’s about love, cruelty, race and so much more. It’s no surprise to me that Morris Ertman directed this production. He was responsible for the direction of some of the best shows I have seen, among them are Stones in His Pockets, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe and A Christmas Carol.

Let’s not forget the writer Pamela Gien who was commissioned to write the Syringa Tree as a novel which she then adapted into a screenplay. She dedicated it to her parents and to the children of South Africa.

There are 22 characters represented in this story of the heart. They are all portrayed by Katharine Venour. I can’t begin to imagine memorising the volume of lines she delivered, not to mention her seamless transformation from one character to another. She never lost me. She was an adorable innocent child, an old man, a middle-aged woman, and Elizabeth or ‘monkey’ as Salamina called her. There are some light moments, filled with childlike wonder and humour and so much passion. Not the lovey dovey romantic kind, but love between Lizzy and her caregiver, and her family and friends. There was love for her homeland, love of the earth and passion for justice. It left me feeling devastated, hopeful and satisfied, having been on such a wonderful journey with Elizabeth. You know at the end of a really good performance there are a few people standing up, then more join in? Ultimately even the unimpressed or those who are unenthusiastic about standing end up standing as well. This is not how it happened. The play ended and everyone stood and clapped. It was immediate. Sometimes I love a performance and I wonder if the other attendees saw what I saw or if it was different for them. It was clear to me that we all saw the same heart wrenching, loving, wondrous performance. I’m not crying, you’re crying!