Go Girl encouraging girls to get involved in sport

The Chestermere Regional Community Association (CRCA) highlighted the importance recreation during the annual Go Girl event on March 17.

Throughout the day, 140 girls between nine and 14 could try out nine different activities, including gym ringette, curling, boxing, dance, self–defense, rugby, and lacrosse, in addition to mental health and nutrition awareness sessions.

Girls between nine and 14 got to try out a variety of sports and activities like gym ringette, curling, boxing, dance, self-defense, rugby, and lacrosse at the Go Girl event. Photo/Coralee McIntosh

“The committee wanted to provide a day where young females can come and try recreation activities in the hope of them finding something they enjoy and want to pursue in the future,” CRCA manager Jody Nouwen said. “We also wanted them to make new friends, and most importantly have fun.”

Instructors also gave participants information on how to register for their favourite activities.

Go Girl is an important event for youth in the community because participation in sports and recreation declines in the tween years.

“We want to encourage young girls to remain active and healthy as youth and into their adult years as well,” Nouwen said.

Go Girl is promoting recreation and mental health among girls, and showing the importance of continuing to be involved in sports throughout their teenage years. Photo/Coralee McIntosh

A highlight from the day for Nouwen was when two volunteer youth leaders told her they met at a Go Girl event years ago as participants and became close friends, and this year, came back as leaders to help the other girls enjoy their day.

Nouwen received a lot of positive feedback from participants, including girls asking when the next Go Girl event is, and giving out high fives.

Going forward, the CRCA is hopeful to continue offering the event in future years.

Girls got to participate in sports and mental health and nutrition awareness sessions while making lasting friendships at Go Girl. Photo/Coralee McIntosh

Without support from the InMotion Network grant, the organizing committee, Macaroni kid, Synergy, Camp Chestermere, Chestermere Primary Care network, Stepping Stones to Mental Health, and the Chestermere Recreation Centre, Go Girl wouldn’t have been possible.

“We were fortunate to have so many great organizations who volunteered their time to teach at Go Girl,” Nouwen said.