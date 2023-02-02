Grant opportunities available for local organizations

Local not-for-profits have three avenues to receive funding from the City of Chestermere throughout the year.

Historically the city has provided grants through two committees, the Human Services Advisory Board (HSAB), and the Community Grant Funding Adjudication Committee, community grants coordinator Muriel Gavilan explained during the Jan. 31 council meeting.

The HSAB was responsible for funding that was externally sourced by the United Way, and the Family Community Support Services (FCSS) provincial funds, while the Community Grant Funding Adjudication Committee was responsible for funds that were internally sourced by city council.

“To better facilitate funding, the two committees have been joined to form the Human Services Advisory Grant Funding Adjudication Committee,” Gavilan said. “All applications for grants are reviewed by this committee, and recommendations are made to council for final approval.”

The city offers three grants, including the human services advisory grant, the community grant, and the vitality grant.

“The City of Chestermere has developed a joint application process, this process contributes to effectively allocating resources and achieving desired social outcomes,” Gavilan said. “The application has been developed with prevention, early intervention, and community development as foundational program delivery strategies for reaching overarching goals and priority outcomes.”

The human services advisory grant call for proposals opened on Jan. 30, and funding up to $183,394 will be available from Jan. 1 until Dec. 31, 2024.

Chestermere City Council also allocates funding to local organizations through the community grants program.

“The propose of community grants is to support community organizations that facilitate local activities, which enhance amenities, sports and recreation, arts, culture, history, and projects that promote the social well-being of residents of Chestermere,” Gavilan said.

Community grant funding is awarded annually and is subject to the annual budget approved by council.

Proposals for the community grant open on March 27, and funding up to $280,000 will be available for projects between June 2023 and June 2024.

Vitality grants are a branch of the human services advisory grant and was designed for special projects initiated by Chestermere residents.

“Up to $500 is available for projects for residents who wish to lead neighbourhood projects that are inclusive, and engage Chestermere residents in active participation,” Gavilan said.

Neighbourhood project ideas meeting the vitality grant requirements include building birdhouses, door wreaths for the block, or a summer splash park for the block.

Vitality grant applications open on May 29, with another possible call for proposals in the fall.

A total of $5,000 is available, however, $5,00 will be awarded per project, which must be completed by the end of the year.

Last year, 12 projects were awarded the human services advisory grant with $179,894 awarded, community grants funded 17 projects with $176,587, and seven projects were funded by the vitality grants with $3,500.

Last year, the human services advisory grant and FCSS allocated $130,000 in funding to not-for-profits such as Camp Chestermere, Calgary Immigrant Women’s Association, Chestermere Food Bank, Chestermere Public Library, and Synergy.

In 2023 the human services advisory grant and United Way funding allocated $43,394 to organizations including Accredited Support to the Community, Camp Chestermere, Junior Achievement of Southern Alberta, Synergy, and the Trellis Society.