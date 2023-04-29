Hockey legend joins Bow Valley Flames at Chestermere practice

Jarome Iginla joined the U-15 Bow Valley Flames during their April 29 practice at the Chestermere rec centre.

The Bow Valley Flames were awarded a once-in-a-lifetime hockey experience, Giuseppe’s Practice with a Pro.

“Jarome Iginla is actually my favourite player. I’ve loved him forever. I’m still in shock over getting to meet him,” a Bow Valley Flames player said.

Throughout the day, the Bow Valley Flames got to learn from Iginla, develop their hockey skills, and celebrate with a pizza party.

Albertans nominated their favourite youth hockey team for the contest between September 2022 and January 2023.

The Bow Valley Flames were chosen to practice with a pro based on their community involvement such as wrapping gifts, gathering toys for toy drives, packing food bank boxes, volunteering at seniors’ homes, and mentoring a younger team throughout the hockey season.

The U-15 Bow Valley Flames were awarded a once-in-a-lifetime hockey experience, Giuseppe’s Practice with a Pro with Jarome Iginla, because of their community involvement. Photo/Emily Rogers

“The purpose behind it was to help our community, they truly had no idea they had been entered into the contest.

There were no ulterior motives for any of the players. This is a reminder that there is a lot of good behind this sport,” team manager Stephanie Shantz said. “These boys had no idea they were even being entered into the consent. They did these things out of the goodness of their hearts, and that’s a lesson they will learn from this.”

Iginla explained the practice with a pro contest is all about getting involved in the community, but also being a good teammate.

“Sports are a huge part of my life, I’ve had a lot of great friends and teammates from minor hockey to pros,” Iginla said. “It’s neat to see what they did for the community, but also they are a great group together, and they won together.”

He noted, some of his best friends to this day are athletes he played minor hockey with.

“It’s a really nice tie in, and it’s a neat example that they are setting, hopefully they are having fun doing it, making some great friendships, and learning,” he said.

Following the practice, Iginla is hopeful the Bow Valley Flames had fun, and will continue their volunteerism in the community.

“It’s nice just getting involved. It’s part of being competitive, but also doing good things with it along the way,” Iginla said. “I’m happy to be a part of it, and it’s been an enjoyable day.”