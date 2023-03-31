Investment to enhance outdoor recreation opportunities

The provincial government is investing in campgrounds and trails across Alberta.

“Alberta’s provincial parks and public lands benefit every Albertan, supporting physical, mental and social well-being while attracting visitors from around the world and contributing to the provincial economy,” a government of Alberta press release said.

More than $211.3 million will be invested over three years to improve and expand recreation in provincial parks.

The investment includes improvements to Crown land trails, establishing Big Island Provincial Park, improving existing infrastructure in parks, public lands, and building new campgrounds.

“Our provincial parks and public lands support recreation opportunities and connect Albertans and visitors to the great outdoors. This investment allows us to expand and enhance campgrounds, trails and recreation infrastructure, ensuring these areas will be preserved for future generations to enjoy,” said Todd Loewen, Minister of Forestry, Parks and Tourism.

In 2022, more than 10 million people visited Alberta’s provincial parks, the release said.

There are currently 60 campground, day-use area, and trail enhancement projects underway, working towards a goal of creating more than 900 new campsites over 10 years.

The provincial government in collaboration with Travel Alberta is working to identify locations for new campgrounds, and to expand existing campsites to meet visitor demand.

Sites with potential for immediate expansion include the Blue Rapids Provincial Recreation Area, Castle Provincial Park, and Lesser Slave Lake Provincial Park.

“The investments being made by the Government of Alberta in expanded outdoor recreation experiences – such as expanded provincial campgrounds and enhanced system of trails – is a welcome move, one that responds to TIAA’s call for diversification of Alberta’s outdoor recreation economy while ensuring the sustainable use, and protection, of Crown lands and provincial parks,” said Darren Reeder, president and CEO, Tourism Industry Association of Alberta.

Funded capital projects for 2023/24 include improvements in Spray Valley Provincial Park, and Aspen Beach Provincial Park, trail enhancements to Dinosaur Provincial Park, Castle Provincial Park and Cypress Hills Provincial Park, and refurbishments to trails and amenities in Kananaskis Country.

All development in provincial parks and on Crown land is subject to strict environmental and cultural reviews.