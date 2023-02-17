Just-for-moms small business grant program open for applications 

Canadian entrepreneurial moms have an opportunity to compete in a dragon’s den-like competition, Canada’s Total Mom Pitch, for the fifth year.

Through the program, $50,000 for grants and services is awarded for the best mom idea, with a focus on the power of education and community, in support of Canadian women entrepreneurs, Maverick Public Relations Account Coordinator Emma Gostovic explained.

Total Mom Inc. is a professional community network helping ambitious women founders start and grow their businesses while juggling motherhood.

Total Mom Inc. CEO Anna Sinclair started the program in 2017, after discovering first-hand the need for support for busy moms.

Total Mom Inc. is a 100 per cent women-owned company helping women across Canada access education and connections and is breaking down the barriers to build a profitable and sustainable business, a media release said.

“Total Mom Inc. exists because it’s simply unrealistic to expect women to have to choose between their career and raising a family,” Sinclair said. “We are dedicated to building an organization that supports working women, and we plan to grow our programs and events. Total Mom Pitch is an exciting program that fuels our dedication to women.”

The grant program helps women who are growing their businesses and raising their families and gives them support and resources including funding, education, mentorship, and community support.

“It empowers real women with an ambitious vision to overcome the barriers they face as modern moms in today’s unpredictable economy,” the release said.

Canadian moms can submit their business vision online until March 20.

Applicants must complete a voting process, where the top 100 small businesses will be put through a business accelerator program, increasing visibility across the country, the release said.

The top five finalists will have a chance to pitch their idea at the Canadian Women Entrepreneur Industry Gala, in front of leading companies, executive judges, media, and influencers on May 30.

With support from organizations such as The Scotiabank Women Initiative, Visa, American Express, UPS, VistaPrint, GoDaddy, Export Development Canada (EDC), and the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC)

Total Mom Inc. helps moms access education, connections and funding.

“Total Mom Pitch partners with companies supporting equality, diversity and inclusion. It does so through recognition, awards, scholarships, and partnership opportunities for business growth,” the release said.

This year, Total Mom Inc. has partnered with Bell to share entrepreneurial mother stories.

“As an organization, we admire how Bell is advancing how Canadians connect with each other and the world, while also championing diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Bell’s desire to support the personal and professional advancement of women entrepreneurs is why we will be working together over the next two years through Canada’s Total Mom Pitch initiative, and a new scholarship program that provides business education for hard-working women raising a family,” Sinclair said.

In addition to the new Bell partnership, Total Mom Inc. is also working with huumans, which will offer bookkeeping support for participants.

“Our daily mission is to elevate entrepreneurs and support small business ownership, making it as accessible as possible,” huumans Chief Executive Officer Paula Festas said. “We’ve seen firsthand, the obstacles that women, especially mothers, face when starting a small business. We are grateful to work alongside Total Mom Inc., which understands the importance of equitable access to entrepreneurship.”

For more information, visit the Total Mom Inc. website.