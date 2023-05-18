Lakeside Golf Club members receive rezoning update from Slokker Homes

Lakeside Golf Club members were given an update by Slokker Homes on the potential rezoning and development of the local greens.

Golf club members were given a letter with updates on the status of golf course ownership, potential rezoning and development, from Slokker Homes during the Lakeside Golf Club’s annual general meeting on April 20.

The letter was distributed to all golf course members and then forwarded to the Lakeside Greens Golf Course Preservation Society.

Lakeside Golf Club members were given an update by Slokker Homes on the potential rezoning and development of the Lakeside Golf Club at the annual general meeting on April 20. Photo/The Lakeside Greens Golf Course Preservation Society

“Slokker Homes is still very much of the opinion that the future of Lakeside will be a thriving town centre. After a cooling off period, Slokker is in principle looking forward to presenting this vision to the town of Chestermere and thus support the independence of Chestermere as a successful stand-alone City adjacent to Calgary,” the letter read. “However, we also acknowledge that this will be a long process and understand that there is a passionate group of lakeside golf members that would prefer to see the golf course continue.”

Slokker Homes is planning to review and discuss an alternative option with the City of Chestermere’s planning department.

The letter went on to explain that a restructured plan could bring reinvestment to the golf course, minimal re-alignment of a couple of holes, improve safety, and free up land to develop three smaller projects.

“An agreement with the city will be required to minimize external investment pressure from the city. This alternative solution would see an 18-hole golf course with some updated amenities and lower operational costs,” the letter said. “Positive feedback to the city planning department would increase the possibility of a partial development although it is not the preferred option Slokker envisions.”

In response to the letter, the society is prepared to continue efforts to advocate against rezoning the golf course.

In the past, the society has worked to preserve the golf course with awareness campaigns, social media posts, advertising, lawn signs, and an online petition.

“The letter simply means we will continue our work to prevent a single blade of grass from being rezoned. We don’t believe there’s any space or appetite for any sort of development on the golf course, and we will continue our work to defend the golf course against the rezoning,” society executive director Darby King-Maillot said.

Since the letter circulated, the society has seen a significant increase in new supporters, with now more than 5,000 online petition signatures, asking for updates, and wondering how they can help keep Chestermere’s golf course.

“We’ve had 150 more people sign the petition, and we’ve had countless other people contact us in alarm and upset, saying we need to make sure that the golf course is protected,” King-Maillot said. “Mostly people with invested interested in continuing golf in Chestermere.”

The society is also continuing to advocate against rezoning to city council.

“The society is pleased that all members of council including the mayor have reaffirmed several times that they will protect the golf course from any rezoning and development,” King-Maillot said. “We will continue to hold them to that promise.”

Visit the society’s website for more information.