Lakeside Greens Golf Course Preservation Society continues work to protect Chestermere’s golf course

The Lakeside Greens Golf Course Preservation Society continued efforts to ensure Chestermere’s golf course remains an amenity for the community.

In 2022, the society continued work to preserve the golf course with awareness campaigns, social media posts, advertising, lawn signs, and an online petition.

The society is currently waiting for the outcome of a 2021 council motion, where city administration was directed to draft a term of reference for a council task force, working to preserve the golf course, community parks, and land, a society update said.

However, throughout the year, the society did work with city council, asking for councillors’ commitment to refuse rezoning the golf course, and developing the land.

The society reviewed a development plan proposal for the golf course, which included a multi-level residential project where the maintenance shed is located, seniors single and semi-detached development in the area of the hole 16 green, and a multi-level residential and retail mix development in the parking lot with a new clubhouse, the update said.

After reviewing the proposal, the society suggested an in-person meeting to clarify the scope of the possible project, and have their questions answered, but did not receive a response.

“It was our general feeling that there was nothing new in the proposal from previous ideas, nor anything that was beneficial to the community as a whole,” the update said. “It’s always our intent to continue to engage, in good faith, to look for potential opportunities that would benefit Chestermere while maintaining a championship golf course.”

During the summer, the society’s board members met with city councillors, to reaffirm their commitment to upholding the promise they made during the municipal election, to refuse any land rezoning, or development.

“We are happy to report that every single member of council remains committed to our cause,” the update said.

Without local supporters, volunteers, and donors, the society’s efforts to preserve the golf course wouldn’t be possible.

“Our board has worked tirelessly over two-plus years to protect 100 per cent of our golf course. We could not have done it without our supporters, volunteers, and donors,” the update said. “We would like to thank you all from the bottom of our hearts.”

Going forward, awareness campaigns will slow down, and the society will work behind the scenes.

The society is asking anyone to reach out if they hear or see anything that could potentially impact the golf course, or have questions, concerns, or suggestions.

The society is also encouraging volunteers to introduce themselves, meet new members of the community and share the cause with them.

Anyone interested in taking an active role in the society, or joining the board, is asked to contact the society chair, Brent Ladds, or executive director Darby King-Maillot.

For additional information about the society, and preservation efforts, visit the society’s website.