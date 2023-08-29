Moses Znaimer, Chairman of CARP (Canadian Association of Retired Persons), announces the appointment of veteran public broadcaster Rudy Buttignol, C.M. as the membership Association’s new President, effective immediately.

Rudy comes to CARP following 30 years in public broadcasting where he steadfastly championed trusted quality programming for predominantly 50plus audiences, first at Ontario’s TVO and then as President and CEO of British Columbia’s Knowledge Network which grew to become the most donor-supported public broadcaster network in Canada under his leadership.

Said Moses, Chairman, CARP: “I’ve known Rudy for several decades; in fact, since my early days getting Citytv off the ground. I was aware of the impressive work he was doing at Knowledge Network not only to bolster the channel’s content, but to grow its membership by 2.5 times. Like CARP, Rudy understands the importance of serving older audiences. And like Knowledge, CARP understands that a growing the member base is what fuels our vitality and our clout with all levels of government across Canada. With CARP HQ in Toronto; Chief Policy Officer, Bill VanGorder headquartered in Nova Scotia; and the addition of Rudy from British Columbia, CARP is certain to better fulfill our national mandate, representing Zoomers from coast to coast.”

Said Rudy Buttignol, C.M. incoming President, CARP: “I’ve long admired Moses, he’s a media legend and the opportunity to work with him was a big draw. Moses knew retirement was not on my mind, but I do appreciate that there are 13.5 million Canadians over age 55, for whom it is. I believe that retirement is not a condition to be endured. Instead, it is a major life’s accomplishment – a milestone to be recognized and respected. It’s an honor to lead CARP and serve as the voice of our members and their communities, so they can enjoy the rewards they rightfully deserve.”

Said Bill VanGorder, Chief Policy Officer, CARP: “CARP has three audiences; our members, our prospective members, and the policy makers to whom we advocate. The addition of Rudy Buttignol to the CARP leadership team will help us better communicate on all three fronts, particularly with the experience he brings in membership development, from a successful career in member-supported, educational television – with whom CARP shares a demographic.”