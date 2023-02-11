One million Albertans enrolled in the affordability payment program

More than one million Albertans have enrolled in the Affordability Action Plan program to receive the first of six $100 payments.

Of the one million Albertans receiving payments, 300,000 were auto enrolled and more than 700,000 applied online.

“This is an incredible milestone in our continued efforts to keep Alberta affordable. One million children, seniors and Albertans on core support programs are now enrolled to receive monthly affordability payments to offset challenging inflationary pressures. Our government remains focused on

affordability, and we will continue to explore additional relief for Albertans,” Minister of Affordability and Utilities Matt Jones said.

Within 24 hours of the online application portal opening, more than 140,000 applications were processed, with many Albertans receiving the first affordability payment on Jan. 31.

As of Feb. 8, nearly one million Albertans received or had a parent or guardian receive the first affordability payment on their behalf, including 469,000 children, 380,000 seniors and 118,000 vulnerable Albertans.

“So far, Albertans have received $96 million in affordability payments. It is estimated that over the full six months, a total of about $500 million will flow through,” a government of Alberta media release said.

The affordability payments are expected to help Albertans in addition to suspending the provincial fuel tax, expanding electricity rebates, increasing benefit payments in support programs, and pausing private passenger vehicle insurance rate increases until the end of the year.

“Thanks to prudent decision-making and Alberta’s dynamic and growing economy, the province is in a strong fiscal position with a balanced budget, which has enabled Alberta’s government to offer relief so that Albertans and families are better able to manage through this inflation crisis, and beyond,” the release said.