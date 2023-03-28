Provincial government investment addressing rural crime

The Alberta government is increasing public safety across the province by hiring more sheriffs and implementing new initiatives to address rural crime.

The provincial government is investing more than $27 million in Alberta sheriffs, courthouse security, prisoner transport, traffic enforcement on highways, and rural crime initiatives, a government of Alberta press release said.

“It is important that Albertans are able to feel safe in their communities. This strategic investment will not only ensure the Alberta sheriffs can continue the vital work they do every day to keep our communities safe, but it also builds on strong cooperation with their law enforcement partners to create new and innovative ways of working together to protect Albertans,” Mike Ellis, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services said.

New plainclothes teams will join the sheriff’s existing surveillance teams focusing on serious and organized crime investigations and support rural RCMP detachments for local investigations.

Funding has been allocated to Alberta sheriffs to add more investigators to the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit, using civil enforcement to target problem properties where illegal activities are taking place, the release said.

New SCAN positions will be based in regional hubs, giving members the ability to investigate complaints from rural communities, and give police more options to address criminal activity.

“Alberta Crime Stoppers is pleased to see the Alberta sheriffs working on these rural crime initiatives and strategies that will make our communities safer,” Mark Holik, president, of Alberta Crime Stoppers said.

To support police, the Rural Alberta Provincial Integrated Defence Response initiative is expanding, by training Sheriff Highway Patrol members to assist RCMP in high-priority calls.

In addition to supporting RCMP members, Alberta sheriffs’ will be trained to make arrests.

The RAPID Response initiative began in 2021 with fish and wildlife officers receiving training and authority to respond to calls for service to support the RCMP.

“These additional resources for the Alberta sheriffs will improve our combined ability to suppress criminal activity in rural Alberta. Albertans deserve to feel safe in their communities, and these resources will help us continue to protect the safety and well-being of Albertans,” Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki, commanding officer of the Alberta RCMP said.

“Budget 2023 also includes $6.8 million to address inflationary pressures, ensuring the sheriffs continue providing a level of service that Albertans can depend on,” the release said.