Provincial government reviewing COVID-19 response

The provincial government is establishing a panel to review the practices used during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The panel will recommend changes to improve the provincial government’s response to future public health emergencies.

“There are valuable lessons we learned from the Alberta government’s response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. It’s important that we apply those lessons to strengthen our management of future public health crises, and the panel’s recommendations will be key in doing so,” Premier Danielle Smith said.

The public is invited to provide their views on how the provincial government can better respond to future health emergencies, and mitigate impacts on social well-being, mental health, civil liberties, and the livelihoods of Albertans, a government of Alberta media release said.

With the feedback, the panel will review legislation, and make possible amendments to improve the response for future public health emergencies.

“It’s crucial that we take the opportunity to review the province’s COVID-19 response and examine whether and how that approach can be improved in future health emergencies. I look forward to working with my fellow panellists and hearing from Albertans about how the province can best achieve this objective,” panel chair Preston Manning said.

The panel will provide a final report and recommendations by Nov. 15.

Albertans can share their input online.

When reviewing practices, the panel will consider general public health and health information, mental health and wellness, child and student health, health professionals’ practice standards, effective implementation of emergency measures, protection of rights and freedoms, economic and financial effects, and employment standards, the release said.