Remembering Sue Johanson

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Sue Johanson, the beloved Canadian broadcaster who captivated audiences with her candid and invaluable sex advice. At 93 years old, Sue Johanson left an indelible mark on a generation, and her legacy will forever be cherished.

Sue Johanson passed away peacefully in Thornhill, Ontario, surrounded by her loving family, according to a representative who confirmed the news to CBC News. Born in Toronto, Sue initially pursued a career in nursing, receiving her training in Winnipeg. During the 1970s, she opened a birth control clinic at her daughter Jane’s high school, dedicating nearly two decades to its operation.

Sue Johanson’s iconic presence graced Canadian airwaves as she hosted the widely acclaimed Sunday Night Sex Show, a call-in radio program that later transitioned to television. Her immense popularity led to a successful U.S. spinoff titled Talk Sex With Sue Johanson.

Jane Johanson, Sue’s daughter, spoke fondly of her mother’s impact, stating, “My mom was amazing. She could be anywhere at any time, and people would recognize her voice. She never brushed people aside. She treated everyone absolutely the same. She was never judgmental, nor was she condescending or disapproving of any question that came her way. I think everybody felt like they had another mother or another grandmother with Sue.”

Debuting in 1984 as a live call-in program on Toronto radio, Sue Johanson’s Sunday Night Sex Show transitioned to television and aired on W Network from 1996 to 2005. The U.S. spinoff, Talk Sex With Sue Johanson, captivated audiences from 2002 to 2008.

Sue Johanson fearlessly addressed a wide range of topics, shattering taboos and championing comprehensive sexual education. Her candid advice covered everything from the proper use of sex toys and spicing up intimate relationships to providing guidance on delicate matters surrounding human sexuality.

As a trailblazer for well-informed and sex-positive public discourse, Sue Johanson fearlessly broached subjects that were often neglected by mainstream sexual education in the 1990s and 2000s. Drawing from her own experiences as a nursing student taught by nuns who rarely discussed sex, Sue Johanson’s approach emphasized openness, honesty, and a non-judgmental attitude.

Nadine Thornhill, a Toronto-based sex educator, expressed admiration for Sue Johanson’s groundbreaking contributions, stating, “Sue approached everything as though it was just normal. Like, she said all of the words she said, all of the taboo sex words. She talks about penises and clitorises and orgasms. But she was just very matter of fact about it, and I don’t think I had ever heard anybody talk about sex in that way.”

Sue Johanson’s daughter, Jane, highlighted that her mother never aspired to become a celebrity or a prominent figure. Instead, Sue was deeply passionate about filling the void she saw in the public health system. Over time, she became an influential figure who masterfully taught people about sex and sexual health.

As we bid farewell to Sue Johanson, we honor her exceptional contributions and celebrate the profound impact she had on fostering open and honest conversations about sexuality. Her legacy will continue to guide us, ensuring that her teachings and commitment to sexual health remain a vital part of our collective understanding.

Rest in peace, Sue Johanson. Your wisdom and compassionate approach will be dearly missed by all.