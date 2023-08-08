Renewable Energy Hits a Roadblock Alberta Government Announces Six-Month Pause Amid Rural Concerns

The United Conservative government in Alberta has declared a six-month pause on approving renewable energy projects greater than one megawatt. The announcement on Thursday came as a shock to many, sparking mixed reactions across Chestermere and the province.

According to the government statement, the Alberta Utilities Commission will put in place the six-month moratorium and initiate an investigation into various issues, such as the impact of development on agricultural land, scenery, reclamation security, municipal roles, and system reliability.

Minister of affordability and utilities, Nathan Neudorf, defended the decision, acknowledging short-term inconvenience but highlighting the long-term benefits. “But if we can set that right for the next 20 years, I think that’s trade-off most people are willing to make,” he said.

The move blindsided many industry stakeholders, who are warning of potential economic costs. Vittoria Bellissimo of the Canadian Renewable Energy Association said, “It’s a large mistake.”

The pause affects an industry that has been thriving in Alberta, where 17% of the province’s power came from wind and solar in 2022. With over 15 projects pending and more than 90 in various stages, the six-month halt can have a significant impact on the Chestermere region.

Rural concerns have played a significant role in this decision. Paul McLauchlin of Rural Municipalities Alberta shared his members’ apprehensions, comparing potential risks with renewable energy to the abandoned oil and gas infrastructure.

However, Bellissimo countered that reclaiming renewable energy developments cannot be compared to cleaning up oil and gas wells, arguing that renewable energy is unlikely to create contamination concerns like fossil fuels.

Local reactions to the decision are varied. While some see this as a prudent step to ensure that renewable energy development doesn’t follow the path of the oil industry, others are critical of the moratorium, including environmental groups.

The Canadian Climate Institute expressed concern that the decision would create uncertainty for businesses, and Keith Brooks of Environmental Defence condemned the move as “bad for business, bad for the environment and bad for Albertans.”

University of Alberta energy economist Andrew Leach also criticized the inconsistency in the government’s approach to renewable energy compared to the oil and gas industry. He remarked, “The irony is off the charts.”

Companies like BluEarth Renewables, with new projects over seven gigawatts in Alberta, are now re-evaluating their investment focus. President Grant Arnold stated, “Without certainty in Alberta, we will focus our investment in other jurisdictions.”

The moratorium and subsequent investigation come at a critical time for renewable energy in Alberta, particularly in rural areas like Chestermere. The decision has already ignited a debate that encompasses the future of renewable energy in the province, balancing economic growth with rural sensitivities and environmental stewardship. This temporary halt may have lasting impacts on the industry, and Chestermere’s stake in renewable energy will be keenly watched in the months ahead.