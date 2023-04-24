Rocky View Schools celebrating grand opening of online schools

Rocky View Schools (RVS) is celebrating the grand opening of online schools with a learning showcase.

Parents, guardians, and community members are invited to RVS’ Education Centre in Airdrie to celebrate the opening of the Discovery Trails Online School and the Summit Trails Online High School.

“We are proud of the offerings from Discovery Trails and Summit Trails schools. These online schools offer students another path to achieve success through a quality learning experience that works for them,” said Superintendent of Schools, Greg Luterbach. “It is rewarding to hear the different stories of how attending the online school has positively impacted students’ lives.”

The celebration will start at 1:30 on May 1, with a showcase display playing videos of the different aspects of online learning.

At 2 p.m., the grand opening ceremony will begin, and feature poetry and music from students, a presentation from school staff and students, and guest speakers including RVS trustees and senior staff.

“The experience of learning online is unfamiliar to many people, and we are excited to give this opportunity to see what our students experience day-to-day,” said Summit Trails Online High School Principal, Dave Smith. “While our students learn in many locations, both schools are truly connected communities, with their own cultures and spirits.”

The online schools were the result of the pandemic and were made into permanent schools due to community demand, and success, an RVS press release said.

The schools use real-time video interaction and instruction, online activities and resources, pre-recorded videos, and independent work.

“We are thrilled to use this event to celebrate the learning that has already taken place at our schools and to look forward to the coming success of both our current and future students,” said Discovery Trails Online School Principal, Bob Rodgers. “Our students have grown and succeeded with us, and we are excited to watch them continue to flourish.”

Online school registration is open for Grades 1 to 12 for students across the province.

Visit the Rocky View Schools website or more information, or to register.