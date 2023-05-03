Rocky View Schools Indigenous Advisory Circle taking action towards truth and reconciliation

The Rocky View Schools (RVS) board of trustees approved changes to the Indigenous Advisory Circle.

Superintendent of Schools Greg Luterbach explained to trustees during the April 27 board meeting, that administration suggested multiple changes after reviewing the Indigenous Advisory Circle.

The changes included officially renaming the group from a committee to a circle, updating membership to reflect the three first nations of Stoney Nakoda Nations, and including a Siksika Nation representative.

Other changes included replacing RVS’ Indigenous Inclusion Council Chair with the Director of Indigenous Learning and moving to a co-chair arrangement between a trustee and a representative.

“We’ve created an Indigenous Branch within the learning department. The director has made it a priority about building relationships with our local First Nations,” Luterbach said. “That’s certainly helpful and important for our students, our communities, our First Nations, and for the working circle to get representatives.”

Invitations will be sent to the various groups to appoint representatives, with the first meeting expected to be held by June, to start developing relationships.

“We’re going to this group and saying tell us what you would see as meaningful measurable ways to determine whether our First Nation students are feeling included, safe, and welcome,” Luterbach said. “There’s a greater understanding that they are seeing actions towards truth and reconciliation from students, staff, and schools. With the circle, we’re trying to take those ideas, and challenges and share the best ways to do it.”

RVS trustees first created the circle’s term of reference in October 2021, to fulfil the circle’s purpose of providing guidance and support to the board, in creating an environment where students and staff are knowledgeable, understanding, and respectful of indigenous cultures while honouring indigenous history, cultures, languages and perspectives, the RVS report said.

“RVS’ Director of Indigenous Learning has made a priority of trying to build relationships with our local First Nations,” the report said. “It is critical that healthy, positive relationships exist likely before representatives will be provided.”

Ward 3 trustee Fred Burley expressed his excitement for the changes and getting circle meetings underway.

“I’m looking forward to having a first meeting and getting it off the ground. The changes being made, make sense to me, and it would be good to get it approved and underway right away,” Burley said.

Ward 5 trustee Judi Hunter explained the circle represents RVS’ commitment to truth and reconciliation.

“I look forward to seeing the outcome,” Hunter said.