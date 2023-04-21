Rocky View Schools seeking public input on Langdon School grade structure

18 hours ago
Rocky View Schools is inviting parents, guardians, and community members to the Langdon School on May 2 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., to share their input on the grade configuration of the new Langdon School. Photo/Metro

Parents, guardians, and community members can share their feedback at a public consultation or online.

Rocky View Schools (RVS) is welcoming rocky view families to share their input on grade configuration and attendance area for the new Langdon school. 

The school is expected to open in September 2024 and has been planned as a junior and senior high school.

However, due to attendance boundaries for the Chestermere High School and the grade configuration of Sarah Thompson School, Langdon School and Indus School, RVS expects the grade structure to change, an RVS press release said. 

RVS is hosting a public consultation and online engagement to assist in formally deciding the grade structure of the school.

On May 2 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., parents, guardians, and community members are invited to Langdon School to share their thoughts and concerns.

Feedback can also be submitted online on May 2 through RVS Engage, until May 25 at 5 p.m.

The RVS board will use the information collected to help determine an accommodation plan for the new school.

Stakeholders can present to the RVS board during the May 25 public meeting at 10 a.m.

The board will consider the accommodation plan for the Langdon School at the June 25 public meeting at 10 a.m.

Visit RVS Engage for more information.

