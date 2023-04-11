Rocky View Schools to begin Langdon School grade configuration consultations this spring 

The Rocky View School (RVS) board of trustees is beginning stakeholder engagement on grade configuration for the new Langdon School.

“We’re looking at the spring. A lot of parents are excited to hear about RVS’ thoughts for the grade structure,” RVS director of operations Colette Winter said. “The grade structure for the school is still to be determined, with administration recommending proceeding with a stakeholder consultation.”

RVS administration proposed the stakeholder engagement session to be held at the Langdon School on May 2.

Delegations will be presented to trustees on May 25, with a final decision expected on June 15.

“As part of the stakeholder engagement, we would provide information, and talk about how we anticipate changes that might occur in that area that might affect the grade structure of some of the schools that feed into Chestermere High right now,” Winter said.

The stakeholder engagement process comes after the provincial government announced the design and construction of a new high school in Langdon by September 2024.

“RVS is looking forward to the opening of the doors as this will allow students residing in the community of Langdon and surrounding rural areas to attend the school and will relieve the accommodation pressures currently being felt at Chestermere High School,” the RVS report said.

Superintendent of Schools Greg Luterbach noted the stakeholder engagement session is a consistent process that RVS has utilized in the past.

“Given the situation, we think having one community meeting is appropriate,” he said.

Ward 2 RVS trustee and vice chair Shelley Kinley added that Langdon’s parents have expressed their concerns to her regarding the grade structure for the new school.

“I’m so pleased we’ll be able to do it this year. I know it’s a great concern for parents in the area, I’m pleased we’ll be able to do it this year and set their minds at ease,” Kinley said. “It’s highly anticipated, the opening of this school, it’s all really good news.”