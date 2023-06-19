RVS renews locally developed courses

Rocky View Schools (RVS) approved the use of two locally developed courses (LDCs), performing arts and yoga, during the June 15 school board meeting.

“LDCs are developed, acquired, and authorized by school authorities to provide students with unique opportunities to explore a range of interests in subject areas that complement provincial programs of study,” Superintendent of Schools Greg Luterbach said.

Luterbach explained that LDCs are created and developed by teachers across the province and go through a vetting process with Alberta Education before final approval.

Before school divisions can use the LDCs, the local school board must approve the use of the course.

“LDCs allow school authorities to be innovative and responsive at the local level. LDCs accommodate the special interests and abilities of students and address local, community, and parental interests,” Luterbach said.

LDCs can be used to accommodate student needs and interests, encourage and support innovative learning and teaching practices, address unique community priorities including language and culture, and engage students who could be at risk of leaving school early.

High school administrators confirmed to RVS there was a desire for local schools to continue offering performing arts courses and yoga courses.

“It’s always great to see the different kinds of optional courses we offer in RVS around the hands-on kind of learning. Performing arts is a big one for a lot of kids, and it’s great to see it all the way through high school, so kids can earn credits in an area that they are passionate about,” Ward 6 RVS Trustee Fiona Gilbert said. “We are hearing in talking about mental health with kids and physical education, yoga is a good one, and I’m happy to support these two programs.”