Strathmore empowering community wellbeing with new task force

The Town of Strathmore is fostering a healthy, welcoming, and inclusive community by launching a Culture and Wellbeing Task Force.

The task force will guide Strathmore Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) with the implementation of two grant-funded projects including, the Strathmore Welcoming Initiative and the Connected by Culture project.

“The task force gives us the opportunity to actively involve the community to develop programs and execute efficient use of the grant money,” Community Support Coordinator with Strathmore FCSS Melissa Masse said. “We’re looking for the advice and expertise of Strathmore’s residents to help decide what programs Strathmore will benefit from most, ensuring these funds will create meaningful and lasting change.”

The Strathmore Welcoming Initiative was possible through funding of $258,381 from the Government of Alberta’s Settlement, Integration, and Language Projects (SLIP), a Town of Strathmore press release said.

“This project will support programs that increase the community’s capacity to meet the unique needs of newcomers and develop a welcoming and inclusive community for all,” the release said.

Additional funding of $12,950 was received from the Canadian Mental Health Association to support community well-being, strengthening Strathmore’s heritage, the release said.

Both projects will provide opportunities for community programming, events, and educational opportunities for community members and professionals.

Strathmore residents are invited to apply to become a member of the Culture and Wellbeing Task Force by calling Strathmore FCSS at 403-934-9090.