Strathmore RCMP Execute Search Warrant and Seize Guns, Cannabis, and Illegal Tobacco

Rocky View County, Alta. – On July 10, 2023 at approximately 10:00 a.m., Strathmore General Investigation Section (GIS) with the Rocky View County enhanced policing member executed a search warrant at a rural property on Glenmore View Road in Rocky View County. The search was aided by the RCMP Emergency Response Team, Strathmore General Duty members, Drumheller RCMP GIS, and an Alberta Gaming, Liquor, and Cannabis investigator.

The search resulted in the arrest of three individuals and seizure of but not limited to:

Four firearms consisting of a rifle, shotgun, carbine style rifle, and an automatic carbine style rifle with an extended capacity magazine and silencer;

Ammunition;

328 cartons, or approximately 65,600 illegal cigarettes;

150 packages of edible Cannabis products each containing milligrams of THC (as printed on the label);

Approximately 1,000 illegal Cannabis cigarettes;

Approximately three litres of what is believed to be liquid THC;

Approximately 150 grams of Psilocybin (mushrooms);

Approximately 50 grams of dried Cannabis;

More than 300 grams of suspected Cannabis Hash product;

Several boxes of Cannabis vaping devices; and

More than $5,000 in cash.

A 40 year old male, 30 year old female, and another 24 year old female all residents of Rocky View County were transported to the Strathmore Detachment. All were interviewed and released to appear on a later date at the Alberta Court of Justice in Strathmore to face several charges including but not limited to:

Unsafe Storage of a Firearm X 4;

Possession of a Prohibited Firearm or Device X 6;

Unlawful Possession of Cannabis;

Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Trafficking;

Sell, Transport, or Possession of Contraband Tobacco;

Possession of Psilocybin;

Fraud over $5,000;

Possession of more than 1,200 cigarettes not marked for tax or paid sale (Tobacco Tax Act);

Possession of more than 2,000 grams of tobacco (Tobacco Tax Act); and

Possess or sell more than 1,000 cigarettes (Tobacco Tax Act).

The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be laid as a result. “This search, seizure, and arrest of involved individuals was a result of the cumulative work of our General Investigation Section and Enhanced Rocky View County position to remove contraband products from our communities.” – Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz – Detachment Commander Strathmore RCMP