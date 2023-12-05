Sweeping Reform in Chestermere: Provincial Government Dismisses Mayor and Key Officials

In a decisive and rare exercise of provincial power, Alberta’s Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver has announced the dismissal of key figures in the City of Chestermere’s administration, marking a significant turning point in the city’s ongoing governance crisis. This move comes after extensive investigations into allegations of mismanagement and misconduct within the city’s government.

Affected by this decision are Mayor Jeff Colvin, councillors Steven Hanley, Mel Foat, and Blaine Funk, along with the city’s three chief administrative officers. The provincial intervention, announced on Monday December 4th 2023, culminates a lengthy period of scrutiny and conflict that began with a municipal inspection initiated in May 2022. This inspection, prompted by concerns raised by councillors Sandy Johal-Watt, Shannon Dean, and Ritesh Narayan, revealed deep-seated issues of governance, including council division and overreach by elected officials.

The province, has spared councillors Johal-Watt, Dean, and Narayan, citing their efforts to challenge the problematic practices and their attempts to steer the council towards proper governance. Despite retaining their official titles, these councillors will be temporarily sidelined from governance roles until the city holds a byelection to fill the vacated positions.

Minister McIver, expressing profound disappointment at the need for such drastic measures, highlighted the city’s failure to comply with 12 binding directives issued in March by his predecessor Minister Rebecca Schultz as part of a corrective approach. The minister’s actions underscore a commitment to restoring trust and integrity in Chestermere’s local government, a sentiment echoed by many residents who have been calling for change.

In the interim, the provincial government has appointed Doug Lagore as the official administrator and Pat Vincent as the interim Chief Administrative Officer (CAO). These appointments are intended to ensure stable governance and oversee the city’s affairs until the completion of the by election, slated for next year.

This extraordinary intervention by the Alberta government serves as a stark reminder of the importance of ethical and transparent governance at the municipal level. As Chestermere awaits its next chapter with the upcoming elections, the community looks forward to rebuilding a government that reflects its values and needs.

This is an unfolding story. Stay tuned to https://cftrtherogue.com and https://theanchor.ca for updates throughout the week.

