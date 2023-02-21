The Electric Highway Festival returns to Calgary 

An eclectic mix of bands is returning to Calgary for The Electric Highway Festival this March.

The festival was one of the first large-scale events to be shut down at the beginning of the pandemic, and after many months of health and travel restrictions, bands are returning to Dickens for a music-packed three-days, from March 23 until March 25.

“Dickens has been a cornerstone in the Calgary live entertainment scene for the past 16 years,” an Electric Highway Festival press release said. “With great food, a terrific atmosphere, friendly staff, and one of the best stages in the city, The Electric Highway is excited to be working with Dickens to make this event a great experience for bands, exposition vendors, and most of all festival attendees.”

The Electric Highway Festival is bringing a fully immersive experience offering music, art, and vendor exposition to Calgary. Photo/Asher Media

The release described the festival as a fully immersive experience that offers more than just music, but also art, and vendor exposition.

“Three days of killer bands, rad artists, and fuzzy vibes at Dickens in downtown Calgary,” the release said. “The 2023 edition of the festival focuses on desert rock and metal, doom, sludge, and heavy psych and has expanded to include some punk and hardcore bands as well.”

The 2023 lineup includes bands previously booked for the 2020 event, with California headliners Sasquatch with support from Vancouver’s La Chinga.

“Sasquatch is one of the festival’s past favourites, laying down their brand of fuzzy, desert rock and heavy psych,”the release said.

Black Mastiff is back, with support from Calgary’s Gone Cosmic, while HypnoPilot is back with support from Citizen Rage.

HypnoPilot is back at The Electric Highway Festival with support from Citizen Rage. Photo/Asher Media

Additional bands include Space Queen, Tebby & the Heavy, The Basement Paintings, Owls & Eagles, Set & Stoned, Molten Lava, No More Moments, Father Moon, Musing, and The Astral Prophets.

“These are just a few of the wicked bands that will be playing at The Electric Highway,” the release said.

Without the support of a festival restart grant from Factor Canada, the festival wouldn’t have made a comeback this year.

“After the pandemic cancellation and financial losses, the boost has really allowed the festival to continue and move forward,” the release said.

Tebby & the Heavy are among bands bringing desert rock, metal, doom, sludge, heavy psych, punk and hardcore music to Calgary’s The Electric Highway Festival. Photo/Asher Media

Advance festival passes are on sale until March 22, and regular passes will be available at the door if quantities are available.

All ticket and pass holders from the cancelled 2020 festival can redeem their tickets for the 2023 festival or hold onto them for a future event.

All tickets and pass holders will receive instructions by email on how to transfer their 2020 tickets for 2023 ones.

Ticket and pass holders must transfer their passes before attending the 2023 festival.

After Feb. 28, all tickets and passes will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Three-day festival pass holders can pick up their wristbands at Dickens at any time during the event.

Pre-order merch sales will also be available for pickup throughout the weekend.

Visit The Electric Highway Festival website to purchase tickets, merch, and for more festival information.

“The Electric Highway looks forward to bringing this year’s festival to you, and can’t wait to see everyone in March,” the release said.