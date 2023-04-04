Young drivers eligible to receive full licence 

The provincial government is changing the Graduated Driver’s Licensing (GDL) program for young drivers.

By April 1, eligible drivers over 18, who have completed a 24-month probationary driving period and are currently in the GDL program won’t have to take an advanced road test to receive their full Class 5 driver’s licence.

“There are close to half a million drivers who will benefit from this. These changes will help GDL drivers exit the program and apply for other classes of driver’s licences whether it’s for a semi-truck, gravel truck or bus,” said Devin Dreeshen, Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors.

About 700,000 Albertans are currently in the GDL program, and approximately 500,000 drivers are eligible to exit the GDL program.

Over the last five years, about 65 per cent of drivers didn’t take an advanced road test, a government of Alberta press release said.

All restrictions of a GDL licence will remain in place until the driver has received a government letter indicating they have finished the program.

Drivers who need to confirm their eligibility urgently can visit a registry agent’s office.

“This is a good common-sense approach that cuts red tape. Albertans have told us this was red tape – we listened and are addressing it. This change will also help make driver’s licenses more affordable for Albertans,” said Dale Nally, Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction.

On June 25, the provincial government will implement technology that will exit eligible Albertans who have demonstrated safe driving behaviours from GDL status to non-GDL.

Drivers must have no suspensions or demerits within their last 12 months of probation, and zero tolerance for any alcohol or drug consumption, the release said.

Drivers who have shown poor driving behaviours, have demerits, or are ticketed for unsafe driving offences during the last year will have their probationary period extended for another year.