Alberta is experiencing unprecedented population growth, setting records and highlighting both the benefits and burdens of such rapid expansion. In 2023, the province’s population soared by over 200,000 residents, reaching a milestone 4.8 million, driven largely by international and interprovincial migration.
At the heart of this influx is Calgary’s Centre for Newcomers, where Chief Program Officer Kelly Ernst reports a dramatic increase in demand. The center assisted 50,000 clients last year, a number more than double that of the previous year and triple that of five years prior. “These numbers are more than 100 per cent greater than the previous year, and triple five years ago,” Ernst said, indicating a surge in need for services and language training among immigrants and refugees.
This population boom, the largest annual increase in Alberta’s history, was significantly influenced by the province’s strong economy and relatively affordable housing. Alberta attracted 550 new residents daily in 2023, with a notable 38,236 people moving from Ontario alone. The provincial government’s “Alberta is Calling” campaign effectively marketed Alberta as a more affordable alternative to high-cost areas like Toronto and Vancouver, appealing to those struggling with housing prices elsewhere.
However, the rapid growth is not without its challenges. The surge in newcomers has led to increased economic activity and a construction boom, but it has also strained Alberta’s infrastructure and public services. Real estate, once famed for its affordability in Alberta, is becoming less so. In Calgary, the benchmark home price in March was $597,600, marking an 11 percent rise from the previous year. The city also recorded a dramatic 14.3 percent increase in rent prices for two-bedroom apartments, the highest annual growth rate since 2007.
Further compounding the situation are the stretched capacities in healthcare, education, and skilled trades. Adam Legge, President of the Business Council of Alberta, notes that the construction of new homes can’t keep pace with demand, leading to shortages in housing and skilled labor. The influx of new residents has also overwhelmed schools and medical facilities, with many newcomers struggling to find family doctors and schools facing overcrowded classrooms.
Despite the current pressures, Alberta’s long-term growth prospects remain robust. The province’s economy is diversifying, creating new opportunities in technology, aviation, and tourism, thanks to its proximity to the Rocky Mountains and popular national parks. However, with population projections suggesting a rise to six million by 2039, both provincial and federal governments are urged to prepare more comprehensively for continued growth.
As Alberta navigates this dynamic period of expansion, the need for strategic investment in infrastructure, education, and healthcare is more critical than ever. “We’ve got to really think critically about the allocation of resources in this country,” Ernst emphasized, calling for a proactive approach to managing the growth and ensuring a sustainable future for all residents.
After a highly successful pilot last year, Chestermere is gearing up for the return of e-scooters this week. Starting April 15, residents and visitors will once again enjoy the convenience of zipping around the city on these popular two-wheelers, provided by Bird Canada. E-scooters will be accessible through the official Bird Canada app and available at various designated locations throughout Chestermere. However, users are reminded that these e-scooters come with geographical restrictions set by Bird Canada, which means they cannot be taken beyond city limits. The city has outlined specific rules regarding where e-scooters can be used to ensure the safety of all users and pedestrians. E-scooters are allowed on shared pathways and roads that have a speed limit of 50 km/h or less. In contrast, sidewalks and park trails not maintained by the city are off-limits to ensure pedestrian safety and preserve the tranquility of natural areas. Parking guidelines have also been specified to maintain order and accessibility in public spaces. E-scooters should always be parked upright, with all wheels on the ground. When parking on sidewalks, there must be at least 0.5 meters of space from the curb and a clear path of 1.8 meters width to accommodate pedestrian traffic. Users are encouraged to park e-scooters responsibly in designated areas at transit centers and community or recreation facilities, specifically in spots allocated for bike parking. It is crucial not to obstruct other bikes or bike racks and to avoid parking in car stalls. There are also clear stipulations on where not to park e-scooters to avoid inconveniencing other city dwellers. It is prohibited to park in any manner that blocks pedestrian paths, bike paths, or vehicular traffic. This includes avoiding doors, emergency exits, ramps, handrails, bus benches, bus shelters, and not parking in bike lanes, shared pathways, alleys, or loading zones. Parking on bridges, median islands, or inside city facilities is also forbidden. The reintroduction of e-scooters in Chestermere is part of the city’s broader commitment to promoting sustainable and alternative transportation modes. The pilot program’s success last year demonstrated the community’s enthusiastic adoption of e-scooters as a flexible, eco-friendly way to navigate the city. As the program resumes, city officials and Bird Canada urge all users to adhere to the established guidelines to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone in Chestermere.
