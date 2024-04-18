Alberta is experiencing unprecedented population growth, setting records and highlighting both the benefits and burdens of such rapid expansion. In 2023, the province’s population soared by over 200,000 residents, reaching a milestone 4.8 million, driven largely by international and interprovincial migration.

At the heart of this influx is Calgary’s Centre for Newcomers, where Chief Program Officer Kelly Ernst reports a dramatic increase in demand. The center assisted 50,000 clients last year, a number more than double that of the previous year and triple that of five years prior. “These numbers are more than 100 per cent greater than the previous year, and triple five years ago,” Ernst said, indicating a surge in need for services and language training among immigrants and refugees.

This population boom, the largest annual increase in Alberta’s history, was significantly influenced by the province’s strong economy and relatively affordable housing. Alberta attracted 550 new residents daily in 2023, with a notable 38,236 people moving from Ontario alone. The provincial government’s “Alberta is Calling” campaign effectively marketed Alberta as a more affordable alternative to high-cost areas like Toronto and Vancouver, appealing to those struggling with housing prices elsewhere.

However, the rapid growth is not without its challenges. The surge in newcomers has led to increased economic activity and a construction boom, but it has also strained Alberta’s infrastructure and public services. Real estate, once famed for its affordability in Alberta, is becoming less so. In Calgary, the benchmark home price in March was $597,600, marking an 11 percent rise from the previous year. The city also recorded a dramatic 14.3 percent increase in rent prices for two-bedroom apartments, the highest annual growth rate since 2007.

Further compounding the situation are the stretched capacities in healthcare, education, and skilled trades. Adam Legge, President of the Business Council of Alberta, notes that the construction of new homes can’t keep pace with demand, leading to shortages in housing and skilled labor. The influx of new residents has also overwhelmed schools and medical facilities, with many newcomers struggling to find family doctors and schools facing overcrowded classrooms.

Despite the current pressures, Alberta’s long-term growth prospects remain robust. The province’s economy is diversifying, creating new opportunities in technology, aviation, and tourism, thanks to its proximity to the Rocky Mountains and popular national parks. However, with population projections suggesting a rise to six million by 2039, both provincial and federal governments are urged to prepare more comprehensively for continued growth.

As Alberta navigates this dynamic period of expansion, the need for strategic investment in infrastructure, education, and healthcare is more critical than ever. “We’ve got to really think critically about the allocation of resources in this country,” Ernst emphasized, calling for a proactive approach to managing the growth and ensuring a sustainable future for all residents.

