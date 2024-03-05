Alberta Winter Games 2024: Team Nelson Shines at the Curling Rink with Spirit of Sportsmanship

The Alberta Winter Games 2024 concluded February 19th with a resounding display of sportsmanship and skill, epitomized by the remarkable journey of Team Nelson. Anchored on the back end by Chestermerians Brighetta Nelson and Lauren Senneker, alongside their formidable teammates Kaitlyn Castle and Nora Moore from Calgary. For Team Nelson, competing in this year’s games has left them with many memories and new friendships they will hold dear for many years to come.

For Brighetta Nelson and Lauren Senneker, representing Chestermere in the Alberta Winter Games was a dream come true. “It’s been an incredible experience,” shared Lauren Senneker, “To compete alongside my teammates and against so many other great curling teams has been an unforgettable experience!”

Their journey was not without its challenges, as they faced tough competition from across the province. Yet, it was precisely in the face of adversity that Team Nelson’s camaraderie and determination shone brightest. Every match, every moment, they were there for each other. Win or lose, they lifted each other up and gave their all, finishing a respectable 5th overall. “It was a very strong showing for the foursome, I am so proud of them,” Remarked their Coach, Katherine Senneker, who is also the vice president of the Chestermere Curling association.

Lauren and Brighetta both got their start at the curling rink here in Chestermere, learning from an amazing teacher and community member, Marla Forth, head of the CCA Junior program. Here they learned the mechanics and developed a love for curling early on. Now with this experience under their belt they set their sights to bigger stages and of course dream of one day making it to the Scotties, one of the biggest national showcases of talent in the sport!

The Alberta Winter Games 2024 may have ended, but Team Nelson will continue on their curling journey, already hard at work practicing to make their curling dreams come true.

