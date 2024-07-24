Algal Alert: Heat Wave Spurs Blue-Green Algae Warnings Across Alberta Lakes

Chestermere, AB — As the Alberta heat wave persists, local lakes are experiencing a surge in blue-green algae blooms, posing potential health risks to residents and their pets. Alberta Health Services has issued warnings for several lakes across the province, advising the public to exercise caution and avoid contact with affected waters.

Blue-green algae, scientifically known as cyanobacteria, thrive in warm, nutrient-rich waters and can appear as scummy layers on the surface resembling grass clippings or green powder. These blooms can also manifest in various colors including brown and red, and often emit a musty or sewage-like odour.

Health officials warn that contact with toxic algae can lead to a range of symptoms, from skin irritations and rashes to more severe gastrointestinal and respiratory issues. Pets are particularly at risk, with several cases of illness and even deaths reported annually due to ingestion of or contact with contaminated water​.

Alberta Health Services actively monitors around 40 bodies of water throughout the summer, issuing advisories as blooms become visible. Despite the visibility of blooms, areas where they are not present can still be used for recreational activities, although caution is advised as winds can shift these blooms around the lakes​.

Residents and visitors are advised to avoid using lake water for drinking or cooking and to restrict pets from accessing or drinking from the lake. If exposure occurs, it is crucial to rinse off with clean tap water immediately to mitigate adverse effects.

The occurrence of these blooms is not only a public health concern but also a sign of broader environmental issues, including the impact of climate change and nutrient runoff from agriculture and urban areas. Authorities continue to study these phenomena to better predict and mitigate their impact on Alberta’s lakes and public health​.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.