Are you ready for winter driving conditions?

(NC) Many Canadians take joy in the sight of big, fluffy snowflakes during winter. However, driving in winter isn’t always so picturesque. Keep safe – and out of the snowbanks and ditches – with these tips from Co-operators:

Get your vehicle winter-ready

Schedule a pre-winter tune-up to check that your battery, brakes and other essential systems are ready for winter driving.

Winter tires are well worth the investment. The deep treads and unique composition of winter tires provide up to 50 per cent better traction in cold temperatures. Better traction means better accident prevention – which is why some insurers will even discount insurance premiums when they’re installed.

Ensure you can keep a clear view of the road by replacing old wiper blades that leave streaks. Before you head out, top up the windshield washer fluid (with de-icer in the -40°C range) and stow an extra jug in your vehicle.

Always carry a sturdy scraper and snow brush in your car. Be sure to clear your vehicle entirely of snow before driving to ensure you can see.

Pack emergency supplies to keep you warm and provide traction, as well as a shovel.

If you’re an ATV-er or snowmobiler, make sure that you are properly insured. It’s easy and affordable to secure coverage that makes for happy (and safer) trails.

Keep cool and in control

Turn off cruise control when road conditions are wet, icy or snowy. You won’t feel your wheels lose traction with your foot off the gas pedal.

Always adjust your speed to road conditions.

It takes longer to stop on snow and ice. Maintain space between other vehicles on the road.

Slow and steady wins the race. Accelerate smoothly, maintain steady pressure on the gas pedal, and brake gently and early to avoid skids.

There’s no substitute for good judgement

Be choosy where you drive. Major roads are plowed and salted more frequently, which can help you stay safe driving in snowy or icy conditions. And, because passersby are more likely, you’ll be able to signal for help safely in the event of an accident.

Be even choosier when you drive. Avoid driving in freezing rain or snow squalls. Wait for calmer weather and clear, salted roads whenever possible.

Give yourself more time than usual when travelling, in case weather conditions worsen.

Winter weather can change quickly, so stay tuned to reports and pay attention to what’s around you. If the weather takes a turn for the worse, pull over somewhere safe for a cup of coffee or turn back home. Find more tips on how to prepare your vehicle(s) for winter at cooperators.ca.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.