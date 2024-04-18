4/20 celebrations are common in many Alberta cities, drawing larger crowds in Calgary and Edmonton. While not as widespread as with our neighbors to the south, it is generally a celebration of legalization in Canada.

As marijuana use becomes more mainstream in Alberta, parents and educators need to be a positive role model for young people when it comes to cannabis. According to Health Canada, the social acceptability of using various cannabis products among all Canadians has increased since 2018. Alberta has amongst the highest lifetime use of cannabis, second only to Nova Scotia.

Prevention and education information should remain at the forefront for parents and educators. Ultimately, the goal should be helping children and young people make good choices and responsible decisions while understanding the risks of cannabis. Consider some of the following talking points.

Keep the conversations age-appropriate. Speaking with a five-year-old is much different than speaking with a teenager. Use language and examples a child or teen would understand. Teach them about the dangers and what to avoid.

Stay updated on marijuana information, current laws in Alberta, and the different products. The landscape is constantly changing, and products are evolving.

Put yourself in your kid’s shoes. This can be especially important for teenagers as they face different social pressures and situations. Make a point of understanding what they are up against.

When speaking to them about cannabis, stay calm and relaxed, stay positive, don’t lecture, and be clear and concise about rules and boundaries. It’s ok to set rules, guidelines, and expectations; create rules together as a family or class. Parents and educators can be clear about the consequences without using scare tactics or lecturing; clearly state what you expect regarding cannabis use.

Choose informal times to have conversations about cannabis, and do not make a big thing about it. Yet, continue talking to them as they age, and let them know you are always there for them.

Most importantly, speak to them about peer pressure and talk with them about having an exit plan when they are offered marijuana. Peer pressure is powerful among youth, and having a plan to avoid drug use helps children and students make better choices.

Parents and educators play an essential role in the development of young people and should consider being positive role models for young people when it comes to cannabis.

Marcel Gemme is the founder of SUPE and has been helping people struggling with substance use for over 20 years. His work focuses on a threefold approach: education, prevention, and rehabilitation.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.