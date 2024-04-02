Chestermere Administration Addresses Misrepresentation by Former Officials

CHESTERMERE, AB – The City of Chestermere’s leadership, under the stewardship of the Official Administrator and the Interim Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), has issued a public notice regarding the activities of former city officials dismissed by a Ministerial Order from the Alberta Municipal Affairs on December 4, 2023. These officials have been actively disseminating information online and engaging in public events across the province, leveraging titles and symbols they are no longer authorized to use.

In adherence to directives from the Alberta Municipal Affairs, the current city administration is in the process of conducting a detailed financial inspection in partnership with Deloitte Inc. This initiative aims to produce a thorough report detailing the city’s financial and operational activities since October 2021, promising transparency and accountability to Chestermere residents.

Recent actions by the dismissed officials, including the unauthorized use of the City of Chestermere’s logo and branding, as well as presenting themselves in official capacities which they no longer hold, have raised concerns among the city administration and the community. The city has addressed these discrepancies directly with the individuals involved, ensuring such misrepresentations are corrected moving forward.

The administration extends its gratitude to the residents of Chestermere for their ongoing patience and understanding as Deloitte Inc. finalizes the comprehensive report. This report is anticipated to shed light on the financial and administrative conduct within the city since late 2021, addressing any ambiguities and ensuring the community is fully informed.

Upon completion, the report will be submitted to the Minister of Alberta Municipal Affairs for review. Following its approval, the findings will be made publicly available, offering complete transparency to the people of Chestermere. The city commits to keeping its residents informed and involved at every step of this critical review process.

The city’s leadership assures the community that the steps being taken are in the best interest of Chestermere’s future, emphasizing the importance of accurate representation, accountability, and the rectification of any misguidances. As Chestermere looks ahead, the administration is focused on laying a solid foundation for governance that aligns with the principles of integrity and transparency, ensuring the city remains a vibrant and thriving community for all its residents.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.